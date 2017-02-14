Rokmaster Receives Drilling Permit

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: RKR) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Mines Act Permit (the "Permit") from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines authorizing exploration activities including surface diamond drilling on the Company's 100% owned Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead Property (the "Property"). The Permit expires in September 2019.

Prior to drilling the Property, the Company commenced a preliminary program consisting of further data collection and compilation. This work includes recovery, re-organization and re-logging of selected historical drill core, analysis of selected core intervals for silver and gold and structural study to target initial drill holes. Drilling is expected to commence in early summer 2017.

For additional information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or call (604) 632-9602.

