Roll Through Port Angeles, Washington for National Bike Month

This Pacific Northwest city is on the brink of being the next Bike Town USA

PORT ANGELES, WA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - When most people think of Port Angeles, they picture the Olympic National Park with its striking scenic beauty and diverse landscapes where exploring a mountain peak, a secluded beach, and legit rain forests can be accomplished by car and on foot. Named #2 Best Town by Outside Magazine and Best National Park Getaway Town by Backpacker Magazine, this largest gateway city for both the Olympic Peninsula and Victoria, B.C., Canada, is filled with surprises for those who prefer to get around on two wheels.

In honor of National Bike Month in May, Port Angeles is celebrating -- and touting -- its extensive bike trail network and cool bike culture with a mix of bike-inspired events, championship downhill racing, a pedal powered weekend, group rides, special deals from local bike shops, restaurants, watering holes and more.

"Port Angeles is a charming town that's loaded with a cross section of biking gems," says Tammi Hinkle, owner of Adventures Through Kayaking who operates mountain bike tours along the Olympic Adventure Trail (a.k.a. the OAT). "You'll find plenty of solitude while gliding through fern-laden forests and towering trees along the Olympic Adventure Trail -- a cross country singletrack trail running from the Elwha River to Lake Crescent. You can cruise along the town's waterfront trail, road bike to the top of Hurricane Ridge where you'll likely see wildlife, or if adrenaline is your thing, you can shred a downhill race course at Dry Hill. We definitely have the terrain, scenery and variety to keep everyone's wheels turning year-round."

70+ Miles of Paved Bike Trail

With a baffling amount of trails to choose from for both off-road and on-pavement bicycling, the Olympic Discovery Trail (ODT) is the shining star among all of them and is recognized as the westward extension of a Washington cross-state trail thanks to the efforts from the Peninsula Trails Coalition. With an all-volunteer team, they manage the trail expansion and construction updates with the goal of connecting the communities of the northern Olympic Peninsula.

Considered a major highway for non-motorized vehicles, this paved biking and walking path spans over 70 miles currently from Port Townsend to Port Angeles and beyond. The trail, which was started in the 1990s, will eventually span 130 miles from Port Townsend through Port Angeles to the Pacific Ocean in La Push. Once completed, the Olympic Discovery Trail will connect to the John Wayne Pioneer Trail via the Sound to Olympics Trail in Kitsap County, Kingston-Edmonds ferry, Burke-Gilman Trail in Seattle, Snoqualmie Valley Trail, and provide connection to the U.S. Bicycle Route 10 in Anacortes.

The top sights not to miss along the Olympic Discovery Trail include Ediz Hook in Port Angeles where you can gaze out to Canada across the way or look back at the mountains watching over town; Ride over the bicycle bridge on the mighty Elwha River; Spruce Railroad Trail along Lake Crescent; Morse Creek for creekside swimming or bird watching along the Great Washington State Birding Trail; Beachfront picnics or snack breaks along the bike trail between downtown Port Angeles and Sequim; Five historic railroad trestles with several viewing platforms for a spot to watch spawning salmon; The Dungeness Spit and Railroad Bridge Park with an Audubon Center in nearby Sequim.

30+ Miles of Mountain Biking Terrain

A 10-minute drive outside of Port Angeles brings you to the beginner-friendly Olympic Adventure Trail or "to the super technical downhill trails at Dry Hill," according to Scott Tucker, a bike passionate local who happens to also be the race director for the NW Cup and the Cascadia MTB Championships. "Port Angeles is a mountain bike mecca... if you explore a little further, you'll find pristine wilderness riding to the East on the Lower Dungeness/Gold Creek Loop, or to the West on the Mt. Muller Trail. Several events including the Big Hurt and the NW Cup Downhill Series make for great introductions to these areas, or stop in at one of the bike shops in town to get helpful tips and insider information on where to ride."

And if you are traveling with a furry four-legged friend who loves to run with you as you ride, you will be thrilled to know that the Adventure Trail Route, Dry Hill, and the Olympic Discovery Trail is dog-friendly. Remember to keep your dog on a short leash even if he or she has good dog trail etiquette. It will not only keep your pup safe, but will make dogless trail users happy too.

Bring a Bike or Just Rent One

Bike rentals and gear are available at Sound Bikes & Kayaks in downtown Port Angeles making it too easy to leave your car and jump on a bike to explore the area. Plan to join one of their free weekly group rides. The Bike Garage is another local shop offering gear, repairs and helpful advice. The Red Lion Hotel along the Port Angeles waterfront has a pair of cruisers that guests can take for a spin. Daily half-day guided mountain bike tours along the Adventure Route of the Olympic Discovery Trail are available from Adventures Through Kayaking from now until late fall. And if you have the time, roll aboard the Coho Ferry with your bike for a day trip to Victoria B.C., known as the cycling capital of Canada, with its bike-friendly streets and hundreds of kilometers of regional trails like the Galloping Goose.

Upcoming Bike Events in Port Angeles

May 15-20, 2017 // Bike2Work Week

A dedicated scene of bike-loving locals keeps National Bike Month humming along with a week-long spree of bike-themed events in honor of National Bike to Work Week. Festivities range from bike film showings at a local art studio and sports bar to community breakfast bike rides to a post-work 10-mile ride topped off with libations. Local bike shops, coffee shops, bars and restaurants will be offering special discounts and free bike safety checks during the week for all cyclists. The week culminates with a bike-together ride to the Port Angeles Farmers Market in downtown and a bike mob finale.

www.visitportangeles.com/events

May 12-14, 2017 // NW Cup Race Series - Round 2

Port Angeles hosts both the NW Cup Round 1 (every April) and Round 2 race series. Celebrating its tenth year, the NW Cup brings world-class racing with a grass roots feel. For three days, racers will tackle some of the most technical trails in the Pacific Northwest right here in Port Angeles.

www.NWcup.com

August 5, 2017 // Bike to the Park Day at Civic Field

Port Angeles' new home baseball team, the Lefties, hosts a Bike to the Park Day where riding a bike to watch -- and play -- baseball is encouraged. The Lefties will welcome the Victoria HarbourCats as the entire ball team, fans and friends disembark from the Coho Ferry on bike for the mile ride to Port Angeles' Civic Field. Goody bags and bike parking will be available to those who ride their bikes to the ball game.

www.leftiesbaseball.com

August 5-6, 2017 // Pedal Power Weekend: Ride the Hurricane + Tour de Lavender

Once a year, road bikers arrive with anticipation to pedal up 5,200-feet to the Olympic National Park's famous Hurricane Ridge without a car in sight. Ride the Hurricane is the only event in the nation where the National Park Service closes the public road to vehicles for a few hours, so cyclists can climb and descend the 36 mile round trip to the mile high summit of Hurricane Ridge. Come a day early to cruise the fragrant back roads of the Sequim Dungeness Valley past lavender fields and quaint farms during the Tour de Lavender. There are several rides fit for a variety of ages and skill level, including families with children.

www.portangeles.org

September 23, 2017 // The Big Hurt

With four grueling legs that include mountain biking, kayaking, road biking and a 10k run, this annual athletic event includes 46.5 miles of biking on both dirt trails and pavement. You can iron man it or round up a team of two to four.

www.bighurtpa.com

September 29-October 1, 2017 // Cascadia MTB Championships

This annual championship enduro and downhill mountain bike race attracts pros throughout the Cascadia corridor to compete on Port Angeles' technical Dry Hill trail system. This is a fun one to watch if you don't have the skill (or guts) to compete.

www.racecascadia.com

