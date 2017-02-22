Romantic Reality Check: Majority of Canadian Women Not 'DAZZled' This Valentine's Day

Housecleaning (Without Complaining) A Contending Course for Dudes to Dig Out of Doghouse

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - The data is in and sadly Valentine's Day was a bust for a majority of women across Canada this year. According to a recent survey conducted by DAZZ Household Cleaners, Valentine's Day was just another Tuesday, with 63.7% of women polled reporting that they were not dazzled by their partner.

With a mere 33.3% of women reporting satisfaction with their partner's display of affection on Valentine's Day, a whopping two-thirds of Canadian men are in need of a way to dig themselves out of the doghouse.

Key Findings of the Survey:

1. Canucks are (Slightly) More Romantic than Yankees:

Canadian men narrowly take the crown as North America's most romantic (63.7%) beating out U.S. men (62.9%) by a mere 0.8% in dazzling their partners this Valentine's Day

2. Quebec Ladies Reported the Least Dazzling Valentine's Day:

Quebec men were apparently Valentine's Day duds this year with a definitive 71.2% of women province-wide reporting Valentine's Day displeasure

3. BC Trumps Ontario in Valentine's Day Dazzle

Ontario ladies appear only slightly more tolerant of their partner's shortcomings than Quebec with 65.8% reporting a lack of 'dazzle' on V Day.





British Columbia women proved to be the most dazzled of all with only 58.5% claiming disappointment





4. Canadian women are confused over what their men should have done:

While Canadian women are easily decided on their Valentine's Day disappointment, they appear to be torn over what would have truly 'DAZZled' them this year. 'Cleaning your house (without complaining)' claimed a slim lead at 21.0% of the vote, while 'Dinner' (20.8%) and 'Flowers' (20.0%) followed close behind





Canada's senior ladies have set their sights higher, with the majority of those aged 65+ (16.7%) choosing 'Something shiny' as their preferred Valentine's gift





The majority of high income earners ($100,000-$150,000+) showed a clear preference for 'Flowers' (27.5%) or 'Something shiny' (22.5%)





5. Canadians get creative with alternative romantic gestures:

Other interesting suggestions from respondents included 'a beautiful diamond ring', 'a boyfriend', 'shovelling the driveway' or simply 'cash' to dazzle them on Valentine's Day.

"It's an unfortunate reality that most men simply don't understand the importance of a meaningful romantic gesture on Valentine's Day," said David Shahan, Founder and CEO of DAZZ Cleaning Products. "We commissioned this survey on behalf of clueless men everywhere to find out exactly what Canadian women want. What we discovered was that while the classic romantic gifts – flowers, a fancy dinner, and so on – are appreciated, an alternative gesture like cleaning the house is less flashy but can be equally, if not more, meaningful to your partner."

DAZZ is aiming to create a national movement to dig dudes out of the post-Valentine's Day doghouse by offering a free sample of DAZZ cleaner to anyone willing to take on cleaning (without complaining) to make amends with their lover. Free samples of DAZZ Cleaner are available at dazzcleaner.com.

About DAZZ

With a mission to create innovative products that are safe, tough on dirt, and encourage environmental sustainability, DAZZ household cleaners utilize advanced technology to deliver superior cleaning solutions in easy-to-use tablet form. Providing consumers with an alternative to the costly and wasteful cleaners available today, DAZZ offers a line of high-performance concentrated cleaners that can be used in any spray bottle – giving consumers the benefit of reusing existing bottles, thereby saving money while also being environmentally responsible.

