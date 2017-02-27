Romeo y Julieta Launches "House of Verona" Collaboration Cigar

Famous Smoke Shop Adds House Of Verona To Its Exclusive Lineup of Cigars

EASTON, PA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Famous Smoke Shop, the largest American-owned distributor of discounted premium cigars online, has announced a new cigar release: Romeo y Julieta House of Verona. This new premium cigar is debuting exclusively at Famous Smoke Shop, and is the latest they have done in collaboration with Romeo Y Julieta. Previously, RyJ and Famous collaborations have resulted in some highly rated and well-received cigars including House of Montague and House of Capulet.

This exciting new addition takes its name from the ruling family of Verona, who take their name from the Italian town where Shakespeare based his fateful tale of Romeo and Juliet. Prince Escalus of Verona, the patriarch of his family, was the well-respected mediator and personification of law and order. He demanded a peaceful resolution to the ill-fated families of Montague and Capulet. Much like the members of the Verona family, this cigar lives up to the iconic RyJ brand, providing a rich, medium-bodied, and peace-loving smoke. In the end, this Prince uttered the profound final words of the drama, "For never was a story of more woe, Than this of Juliet and her Romeo."

Offering the distinctively rich flavors of Romeo Y Julieta, the House of Verona is less intense than previous additions; featuring a semi-sweet three-nation blend of Dominican, Nicaraguan, and Peruvian filler that adds a complex layer of earthiness and a slight spice that tingles the tongue. The rich Nicaraguan binder goes on to complement the sweet-as-pie flavors of Cubano San Andrés wrapper that top everything off.

"House of Verona is the 'Goldilocks' of the Romeo y Julieta lineup," says John Pullo, Managing Copywriter of Famous Smoke Shop. Pullo, who was among the first at Famous Smoke Shop to sample the House of Verona, stated, "There's more to it than just the buttery subtleties of the RyJ Capulet; it's less intense on the palate than the Maduro-wrapped Montague. Not too strong, not too mild -- it fits in between them 'just right'."

This exclusive cigar is hand rolled in the Dominican Republic, in the highly renowned Tabacalera de Garcia alongside the rest of RyJ's ultra-premium cigars. House of Verona is a luxury quality cigar, available at Famous at an astonishingly low pre-order price of around $5 per cigar.

The House of Verona comes in boxes of 20, eco-friendly humidor jars, 5-packs, and singles, and are available in an attractive array of vitolas including; Churchill, Corona, Robusto, Toro, and Short Magnum.

Short Magnum (5 ½ x60) $5.04/cigar SRP

Robusto (5 x54) $4.29/cigar SRP

Toro (6 x50) $4.84/cigar SRP

Churchill (7 x52) $4.89/cigar SRP

Corona (5 ½ x44) $4.39/cigar SRP

Experience the theatrical flavors of the House of Verona, only at Famous Smoke Shop.

