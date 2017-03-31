Romet Limited: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Romet Limited was honored with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2017 Best Managed program recognizes the best in class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

Romet, established in 1972 is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment for the natural gas industry.

