Romet Limited: William (Bill) Cameron Joins Romet Limited as Business Development Manager

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Romet Limited announced today, William (Bill) Cameron joins the company as Business Development Manager. Bill will be responsible for expanding Romet's anodizing services and assist the company in achieving its growth objectives, reporting to Roy A. Sutterfield, CEO.

Bill has over 40 years of experience in Sales and Marketing mainly in oil, gas, energy and metering companies.

Bill worked for Irving Oil Corporation for 15 years in marketing and sales management, before joining Northern Energy Services Inc. on the east coast. He then worked with Sensus USA Inc. for 13 years in a variety of Regional Sales Manager positions before being promoted to Director of Sales Canada. Most recently he was with GE Oil & Gas Canada as the Senior Sales Manager, Canada.

Bill is a strong leader and brings to Romet his extensive experience in the industry. Additionally, he holds a 4-year degree from the University of Texas in Industrial Education for Oil and Gas management.

"I am excited that Bill will be joining the team," stated Roy A. Sutterfield, Chief Executive Officer, Romet Limited. "Bill is a very seasoned professional, with alignment to our customer and business objectives and a great addition to Romet."

Romet, established in 1972 is an international market leader and the pioneer of aluminum anodized positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment for the natural gas industry.

