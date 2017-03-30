Ronco Brands Files for Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) Offering; Plans to Raise $30 Million

Iconic household products and small kitchen appliances brand seeks investors to expand dynamic product line and grow business worldwide

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Ronco Brands, Inc. (www.ronco.com) ("Ronco" or the "Company"), an iconic brand and industry leader in the development and sale of innovative household products and kitchen appliances, has launched a Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) offering and has filed a Form 1-A offering circular with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The purpose of the offering is to allow both accredited and non-accredited potential investors who have already become Ronco's users, fans, and supporters throughout the years the opportunity to participate in the continued growth of Ronco.

Ronco's Regulation A+ offering, once qualified with the SEC, will allow the company to sell 5,000,000 shares of its securities to the general public. Ronco is planning on offering shares at $6.00 USD per share with a minimum investment of 20 shares, costing $120.00 USD. The offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis through our website www.Ronco.com/Opportunity.html, where the Offering Circular relating to the offering will be posted.

Well-known for its successful portfolio of iconic consumer products such as the Showtime® Rotisserie, Veg-O-Matic®, the Pocket Fisherman®, the Pizza & More®, and one of its newer categories, Doc® Cleaning, Ronco thrives on engineering and product development, with a commitment to continually expanding its product line to improve its customers' daily lives. Since 1964, millions of customers have invested in Ronco® branded household products to make time spent in the kitchen, and around the home, easy and enjoyable. Now, Ronco is offering its loyal customers the opportunity to invest in the Company's growth in a future driven by innovations that continue to meet evolving consumer needs.

"The Ronco brand has been synonymous with 'innovation' for more than three generations of American consumers. Our products are found in millions of American homes. We're proud of our legacy, and our reputation for providing American families with one of the most trusted and established lifestyle brands in our space," said Bill Moore, CEO of Ronco Brands Inc. "With recent reports indicating that the North American home appliance industry will reach nearly $115 billion USD annually by 2020, we are pleased to offer customers around the world the opportunity to become an owner and benefit from Ronco's success."

A lot has changed since 1964 when inventor and infomercial pioneer, Ron Popeil, first appeared on America's TV screens. As times have changed, Ronco has, too -- and that evolution has been driven by the company's loyal customers and their changing needs. Ronco's history of creating innovative products will continue with the development and release of up to 40 new products this year -- products that will play a vital role in households around the world as the Company experiences growing demand for new Ronco products in all sales channels. Included in the new product portfolio is a new line launched as Ronco Home™ which officially debuted at the Ronco booth during the International Home + Housewares Show 2017 in Chicago from March 18-21.

About Ronco Brands, Inc.

Known for the legendary tagline "But wait...there's more,"® Ronco has been creating innovative, cutting-edge kitchen devices for over sixty years. Ronco prides itself on developing well-engineered, affordable products designed with the mantra "Always Innovating"® in mind! At Ronco, food is more than something you just eat; it's at the heart of the dinner table. All of Ronco's cooking and food preparation products improve time spent in the kitchen so that families can share healthy, delicious meals together. In addition, Ronco has established customer confidence in its kitchen accessories, cleaning and other innovative Ronco products. For more information, visit www.ronco.com or follow Ronco online at Facebook.com/RoncoProducts and @RoncoProducts on Twitter.

No money or other consideration is being solicited for our Regulation A+ offering at this time and if sent to Ronco will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities in a Regulation A+ offering can be accepted until Ronco's offering statement has been filed with and qualified by the SEC. Any such offer to buy securities may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date. Any indications of interest in Ronco's offering involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. In addition, Ronco is under no obligation to make an offering under Regulation A+. We may choose to make an offering to some, but not all, of the people who indicate an interest in investing and that offering might not be under Regulation A+. If Ronco does go ahead with an offering, it will only be able to make sales after it has filed an offering statement with the SEC and the SEC has qualified the offering statement.

Forward Looking Statements

We caution you that, whether or not expressly stated, certain statements made in this news release that reflect management's expectations regarding future events and economic performance are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.