Ronco Supports Consumers for Every Kid Healthy Week with Health-Conscious Springtime Recipes

Food industry innovator supports nutrition education and physical activity in American schools

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Household and kitchen products brand leader Ronco Brands, Inc. today announced that it will share its favorite healthy recipes in honor of Every Kid Healthy Week (April 24-28), an annual initiative that encourages schools to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for their students.

For more than 50 years, Ronco has been dedicated to creating innovative products for the kitchen that simplify family meals while encouraging healthy eating. Now, for one week, Ronco will support schools across America by providing kid-friendly and nutritious family recipes. This concept will continue the Company's tradition of educating and informing consumers, and more recently, making its internationally recognized brand and platform available for customer-ownership. An iconic mainstay in American households, the brand has long understood the importance of making great products that are not only easy to use, but also provide an array of healthy eating options.

Every day this week, Ronco's Executive Chef, Paja Sanchez, will share a different recipe that is not only healthy, but simple, convenient and delicious.

"Such a big part of encouraging children to eat nutritiously is showing them that healthy food can taste great," said Chef Paja. "These recipes are designed for just that -- proving to kids that nutritious and delicious can be synonymous." Listed below is Ronco's first recipe of the week, Homemade "Store-Bought" Rotisserie Chicken. Ronco will publish a new recipe each day this week, on the company's Twitter and Facebook pages.

"One of the driving forces behind our innovations is creating products that help families make meals that taste great, but are also good for them," said Bill Moore, CEO and President of Ronco Brands, Inc. "To recognize and support the important efforts of Every Kid Healthy Week, each day this week, Ronco will share easy-to-make and healthy recipes the whole family can enjoy."

In further support of Every Kid Healthy Week, Ronco is offering special prices on various legacy products that were invented specifically to make healthy eating easier and less time-consuming. These products include:

The Ronco Rotisserie -- This Ronco staple is designed to lock in flavor while excess fat and grease melts away into a drip tray, providing an easy-to-make, quick and healthy meal. The Rotisserie, often respected as the best way to roast a chicken, is 20% off this week only.

Turbo Dehydrator Bundle -- This Ronco favorite is big on healthy and short on time. The Turbo 5-Tray Food Dehydrator dehydrates everything from fruits to jerky in half the time. Snack masters and health-conscious parents will love this special gift set to encourage healthy after-school snacking. The Turbo Dehydrator -- which regularly retails for $69.99 -- will be available for $54.99 and includes free Herb Screens and Fruit Leather Trays. All three Ronco dehydrator models will be discounted during this initiative.

Consumers can use promotion code HEALTHYKIDS to redeem these special offers from April 24-28.

With these promotions and easy Spring-inspired recipes, Ronco continues to simplify healthy cooking and mealtime for families across the country, and make a long-term impact on kids' eating habits.

This follows Ronco's recent announcement around the company's filing of a Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The purpose of the filing is to allow both accredited and non-accredited potential investors, who have already become Ronco's users, fans and supporters throughout the years, the opportunity to participate in the continued growth of Ronco.

To learn more about how to become a part of a food industry legacy and become an owner of Ronco Brands, Inc. today, visit https://www.ronco.com/opportunity.html.

Homemade "Store-Bought" Rotisserie Chicken

Servings:4-6

Time: 45 Minutes - 1 hour

Ingredients:

• 1 - 4 to 5 pound chicken

• 1 - lemon, sliced into wheels

• 1 - white or yellow onion, loosely chopped

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

Spice Rub:

• 1 - teaspoon paprika (try smoked if you can find it)

• 1 - teaspoon chili powder

• ½ - teaspoon cayenne pepper

• ½ - teaspoon white pepper

• ½ - teaspoon black pepper

• 1 - teaspoon onion powder

• ½ - teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 - teaspoon dried thyme

• ½ - teaspoon allspice

• 1 - teaspoon sea salt

Directions

Remove chicken from packing, remove any gibbets or part from cavity and pat dry with a paper towel. Set aside on a plastic cutting board. In a mixing bowl, combine paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, white pepper, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, allspice, sea salt and olive oil, stir to make rotisserie spice rub. Use your fingers to gently separate the skin from the breast meat. Being careful to not to tear the skin, work your finger down along the chicken to loosen as much skin as possible. Flip bird over and loosen skin on the underside as well. Rub the cavity of the chicken and under the skin on both sides with the olive oil rotisserie spice rub. Stuff cavity with lemon and onion. Truss the chicken and place onto rotisserie spit. Cook in your rotisserie for 15-16 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F at the place where the leg meets the breast. Set rotisserie to 'no heat rotate' and let your chicken rest and rotate for 10 minutes with the rotisserie door open before serving.

Serve with your favorite sides and save any leftover chicken to make quick and easy meals for the next few days.

About Ronco Brands, Inc.

Known for the legendary tagline "But wait...there's more," ® Ronco has been creating innovative, cutting-edge kitchen devices for over fifty years. To date, over $2 billion worth of Ronco branded products have been sold in America. Ronco prides itself on developing well-engineered, affordable products designed with the mantra "Always Innovating"® in mind! At Ronco, food is more than something you just eat; it's at the heart of the dinner table. All of Ronco's cooking and food preparation products improve time spent in the kitchen so that families can share healthy, delicious meals together. In addition, Ronco has established customer confidence in its kitchen accessories, cleaning and other innovative Ronco products. For more information, visit www.ronco.com or follow Ronco online at Facebook.com/RoncoProducts and @RoncoProducts on Twitter.

