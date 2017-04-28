Rooster Energy Ltd. Announces Executive Officer Changes

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - ROOSTER ENERGY LTD. (the "Company") (www.roosterenergyltd.com) (TSX VENTURE:COQ) today announces that Kenneth F. Tamplain, Jr., current Senior Vice President and General Counsel, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and President, effective immediately, and Leroy F. Guidry, Jr., a director, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective May 1, 2017. This follows the departure of Robert P. Murphy from his roles as CEO and President and the resignation of Gary L. Nuschler, Jr., from his role as CFO, effective April 30, 2017. Mr. Murphy continues to serve as a director of the Company and Mr. Nuschler has agreed to assist during the transition.

Chester F. Morrison, Jr., Chairman commented: "As the Company focuses on the decommissioning and well service aspects of its business, the Board agreed that it is time for a change in the leadership of the Company and to position for future success. On behalf of the entire Company, I want to thank Robert and Gary for their service. While conducting a search for a permanent CEO and CFO, we are confident that Mr. Tamplain and Mr. Guidry each have the experience and skills to lead the Company. During this transition period, I can assure all of our stakeholders, including our clients, suppliers, employees, and shareholders, that we are committed to delivering value by creating a long-term reliable and sustainable business."

ABOUT ROOSTER ENERGY LTD.

Rooster Energy Ltd., is a Houston, Texas, based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the delivery of well intervention services, including well plugging and abandonment, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Morrison Well Services, LLC, and the development of resources in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Our primary assets consist of rig-less plugging and abandonment spreads of well intervention equipment and interests in oil and gas leases.

