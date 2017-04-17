Roosters Men's Grooming Center receives a warm welcome to Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - The month of March ushered in a warm welcome for the new Roosters Men's Grooming Center (MGC) that opened in Torrence Village, close to Novant Health.

"We owe a great deal of appreciation to the Huntersville Chamber of Commerce for supporting us in our official ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration," said Susan Longworth, co-owner of the store with husband Jack Longworth. "As a new business in town, they were very helpful in getting the word out."

This is the second store location for the couple, who also own Roosters MGC in Greenville, South Carolina.

Roosters MGC provides custom grooming services for men of all ages, including precision haircuts and shaves with hot steam towels, deep cleansing facial massages, moisturizing lotions, along with Aveda hair and skin care products for men.

For upcoming graduations, weddings and anniversaries, Roosters' team of experienced barbers and stylists is happy to give personal consultations and ensure all the guys feel and look their best for these special events.

Roosters Men's Grooming Center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday. To schedule an appointment or purchase a gift card, call 704-727-0386. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Located at 9818 Gilead Road in Torrence Village, Roosters MGC in Huntersville is one of more than 80 franchises nationwide. The first Roosters MGC was opened in Lapeer, Mich., in 1999 by Master Barber and Founder Joe Grondin, who strives to give customers the best in men's personal grooming services to ensure the experience brings you back. Roosters MGC is part of the worldwide family of Regis companies. For more information, visit www.RoostersMGC.com.