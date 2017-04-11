Roosters Men's Grooming Center shows how extra care pays big dividends

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Setting aside time for a haircut, shave and relaxing facial massage can be difficult for busy professionals. Yet, the response from customers at Roosters Men's Grooming Center (MGC) will tell you it's worth it.

Bob and Elaine Rourke are owners of the recently opened Roosters MGC in Palm Beach Gardens, located at 4550 Donald Ross Road.

"Our first time guests immediately sense they're in for a treat," said Bob Rourke. "We've combined the feel of a classic American barbershop with modern techniques and styles. It's a very comfortable and inviting environment for men of all ages."

Customers are invited to relax in oversized leather barber chairs in eight semi-private barber stations. Roosters' custom services include precision haircuts, and shaves with hot steam towels, deep cleansing facial massages with moisturizing lotions, and exclusive Aveda products for men.

With graduations, weddings and other special events, Roosters' barbers and stylists understand the importance of helping their clients look exceptional and feel great.

This is the second store location for the Rourkes who opened their first Roosters MGC in Wellington, Fla. three years ago.

"We'd been looking for the right place to open another Roosters, and we found it here in Palm Beach Gardens," said Elaine Rourke. "Everyone has been very helpful, and we look forward to developing partnerships with businesses and organizations in this lovely community."

The Palm Beach Gardens store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To schedule an appointment or purchase a gift card, call 561-318-6312. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Roosters MGC in Palm Beach Gardens is one of more than 80 franchises nationwide. The first Roosters was opened in Lapeer, Mich., in 1999 by Master Barber and Founder Joe Grondin, who strives to give customers the best in men's personal grooming services to ensure the experience brings you back. Roosters MGC is part of the worldwide family of Regis companies. For more information, visit www.RoostersMGC.com.