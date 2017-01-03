CES Innovation Award Honoree Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector Available Today for Pre-Order at GetRoost.com

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Roost, an innovator in smart home technology and creator of the Roost Smart Battery and Roost Smart Smoke Alarms, today announced that the much-anticipated Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is now available for pre-order at GetRoost.com. To assist U.S. consumers and insurance companies in saving over $10 billion dollars per year in potential water losses and claims paid, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector will be on display at Roost's Booth #EP61 at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on January 4, 2017 as well as Roost's booth #51704 (Sands) at CES in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector was also selected as a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home product category and will be on display at the Sands EXPO - CES Innovation Awards Showcase.

Building on the momentum of its award-winning Roost Smart Battery, and the recently introduced Roost Smart Smoke Alarms, the company is growing its affordable, easy to install Wi-Fi-enabled product line beyond smart fire and smoke safety devices with the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector. Roost now offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use smart home platform built around a unique set of connected sensors and its smartphone app, to increase home safety via the transmission of up-to-the-minute alerts. With the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, the company provides the ability to manage the all too common water leak and frozen pipe issues. According to recent statistics, over 37% of US homeowners claim to have experienced a water damage loss and more than 14,000 consumers experience a water emergency at home or work every single day.

"As a leader in smart home technology, we strive to create innovative solutions that solve real world problems and enhance consumers' lives by improving home safety. With the new Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, we are expanding our smart home product offering to help mitigate the risk of water leaks and freeze damage in homes and apartments," said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and co-founder. "Especially timely for the cold winter months, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector provides a best-of-breed solution, at an affordable price point, that delivers critical smartphone alerts, to help owners take faster action and mitigate the nightmare of costly home repair work."

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector incorporates advanced sensors that diagnose and alert consumers to four major home emergencies through their smartphone, including:

(1) Water damage due to leaks from broken pipes, appliances and basement leaks

(2) Frozen pipes water damage

(3) Mold and mildew damage caused by high humidity conditions

(4) Inefficient energy use due to abnormal home indoor temperature, caused by problems with heating and cooling systems, power or gaps in home seals or windows to the outside.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is perfect for houses and apartments as well as secondary or vacation properties. Differentiating itself from existing home water leak detectors on the market, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is a more economical offering that does not force users to buy expensive hubs, is intuitive and simple to install in less than five minutes, and can be done without the need for costly professional installation. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is battery operated, so consumers can put it in places that do not have a power outlet nearby. It is powered by four AAA batteries to deliver over three years of battery life while leveraging the ubiquitous home Wi-Fi system.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector offers several key features and benefits, such as: Water leak sensor that notifies your smartphone when water is detected; temperature sensor; humidity sensor; and a Wi-Fi-based Roost mobile smartphone app that utilizes the same core components as the Roost Smart Battery. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is now available for pre-order for $49.99 at GetRoost.com and has an estimated shipping date of February 2017.

About Roost

Roost is a smart home technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Creators of the Roost Smart Battery and Roost Smart Smoke Alarms, Roost has developed a unique, patented connected smart home platform that delivers the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for consumers to enter the smart home space. For more information, please visit www.GetRoost.com.