SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance, today revealed the second generation of its Roost Smart Battery and Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector. Enhanced with new electronics and upgraded Wi-Fi provisioning, consumers will experience faster and easier setup along with next level performance and reliability.

The award-winning Roost Smart Battery and Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector are designed to address the frightening realities of fire as well as water damage experienced by consumers and home insurance companies. Via its familiar 9V form factor, free mobile app and advanced Wi-Fi technology, the Roost Smart Battery transforms existing smoke and CO alarms into smart alarms. The innovative Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector senses water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. It can easily be located in places around the home that are most prone to water leaks, and from there delivers smartphone alerts through the Roost App to help minimize water damage and loss. Both smart Wi-Fi enabled detectors set up in less than 5 minutes.

Enhancements to Roost's Second Generation Products:

Easier as well as faster set-up to home Wi-Fi

New set-up process replaces audio with a silent wireless connection method

New electronics improve performance and lower power consumption

Improved reliability and more robust connection between Roost devices and the Roost cloud

"Consumers and home insurance providers have been searching for decades for technology solutions to mitigate loss from both fire and water emergencies," said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. "To meet both these needs, as well as to disruptively improve engagement between insurers and consumers, we developed the Roost smart sensor platform. Now we have made both even better by simplifying the setup process and improving the devices' day-to-day operation."

The second generation Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector ($49.99) is available now, with the upgraded Roost Smart Battery ($34.99) available in mid-November. Consumer can purchase Roost products at Getroost.com. Insurance providers can contact Roost's Jim Strickland at strickland@roostlabs.com for availability.

In addition to delivering critical smart home functionality direct to consumers, Roost's Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost's primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the US), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.