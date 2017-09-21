ROOT Data Center Releases Case Study

Case Study Examines Why ServerMania Chose ROOT Data Center's MTL-R2 Facility for Efficient, Reliable and Secure Colocation in Montreal

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - ROOT Data Center, specializing in next-gen colocation that extends beyond security and reliability, today announces the release of a case study highlighting why ServerMania, an industry-leading dedicated and cloud hosting provider, chose to colocate in its Montreal facility, MTL-R2. The case study, titled "ServerMania Chooses ROOT Data Center -- Efficient, Reliable, and Secure Colocation in Montreal, Canada," examines how ROOT Data Center helped ServerMania expand their international reach to serve customers both in the U.S. and Canada with cutting-edge colocation services characterized by advanced network infrastructure, low-cost, green energy solutions and strict security standards.

"As one of the most advanced data center operators in Canada, ROOT Data Center provided an exceptional opportunity for ServerMania to enter the Canadian market, enabling them to satisfy customers' growing demands for scalability and rapid deployment, efficiency for power and cooling, and privacy," explains AJ Byers, President and CEO, ROOT Data Center. "Montreal's transcontinental network infrastructure, affordable, clean energy availability and strict data privacy controls make it an optimal location for multinational organizations to host their mission-critical data."

Studies have reported that data storage is becoming a growing challenge throughout North America. According to IDC Canada, data generated from corporate systems, mobile devices and IoT is growing nearly 50 percent each year. In addition, data residency, the regional regulations imposed on data storage, has become a key concern for customers when choosing the appropriate market for international expansion.

When faced with this concern, ServerMania turned to ROOT Data Center to provide an effective colocation solution complete with rapid deployment of high-density racks, secure, carrier-neutral facility designation, and cutting-edge technology that offers both scalability and efficiency all within a region governed by strict privacy regulations for the safe storage and usage of personal data. Specifically, Canada's Personal Information Protection and Electronics Documents Act (PIPEDA) makes it a smart choice for serving international enterprises.

"Upon making the decision to expand into the Canadian market to better serve our international clients, it was of the utmost importance to identify a data center provider capable of meeting our strict standards and guidelines for colocation," shares Kevin Blanchard, Founder and CEO, ServerMania. "ROOT Data Center provided the ideal combination of innovation and proven reliability while taking full advantage of Montreal's low-cost energy options. This enables us to provide first-rate infrastructure services within a secure and carrier-neutral data hosting environment."

Located along one of the most heavily-trafficked routes on the internet connecting Europe with the U.S., Montreal's optimal positioning ensures low-latency connectivity for international business operations, while simultaneously delivering affordable, green energy and world-class network infrastructure. At the forefront of the green revolution with free air-cooling systems and renewable hydroelectric energy resources, ROOT Data Center's facilities provide its customers with cost-effective power inside a highly-secure and reliable colocation environment with storage solutions designed to suit businesses of any size.

ROOT Data Center leverages the cool, Canadian climate for cost-effective energy efficiency. ROOT's facilities can host 55MW of power capacity to accommodate the growing demands of customers and has access to over 50 carriers, including dark fibers, local networks, and global telecoms via on-net providers and ROOT's Metro Connect service.

About ROOT Data Center

ROOT is a next-generation data center company that provides colocation solutions to empower the world's computing leaders. Its modular design promises optimal agility and efficiency, which enables all customers to scale their technology infrastructure and grow with confidence. Less power to waste, more power to you. For more information, visit www.rootdatacenter.com.

About ServerMania

ServerMania is a Canadian company with over 14 years of experience building high-performance infrastructure hosting platforms for businesses globally. ServerMania offers a wide range of fully customizable dedicated, hybrid, cloud, colocation and IP Transit services. Their mission is to empower clients by equipping them with fast, reliable, innovative infrastructure hosting while upholding a 100% network uptime SLA. This is assisted by a 24x7x365 rapid response team -- one with some of the best response times in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.severmania.com.