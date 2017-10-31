ROOT Data Center Secures $90 Million in New Financing

Funding Will Enable ROOT Data Center's Expansion Into New Regions and Position Company to Meet Growing Demand for Colocation at Its Montreal Facilities

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - ROOT Data Center, specializing in next-gen colocation that extends beyond security and reliability, today announces it has secured $90 million in new financing from Goldman Sachs, allowing the company to expand into new regions and continue to grow to meet customer demands. ROOT Data Center continues to experience high demand for expansion from both existing and new customers, and the influx of capital underscores the company's commitment to provide cutting-edge colocation services characterized by highly reliable infrastructure, low-cost, green energy solutions, and strict security standards.

"ROOT Data Center is actively positioning itself to meet the ongoing demand for data center space in Montreal at a time when major cloud providers are seeking more colocation services in the Canadian market, and multinational companies are identifying the many business and economic advantages the province of Quebec has to offer for data hosting," states AJ Byers, President and CEO, ROOT Data Center. "This funding improves ROOT's financial strength and long-term stability, enabling the company to enter new regions and markets, complete facility expansions, and properly invest in capacity to better serve demand from growing business sectors such as the retail segment."

ROOT currently operates two data centers in greater Montreal. The facilities exceed Tier 3 standards, are carrier-neutral and designed to achieve market leading energy-efficiency. Companies benefit from ROOT's unmatched deployment speeds and locally sourced, low-cost renewable hydro-electric power. Located along one of the most heavily-trafficked routes on the internet connecting Europe with the U.S., its data centers are ideally positioned to ensure low-latency connectivity for international business operations.

ROOT has the ability to accommodate the most advanced and high density servers today, up to 40kw per rack. The scalability and performance of its high density power solutions, combined with free air-cooling systems and the cool, Canadian climate, provide customers with cost-effective power in a highly-secure and reliable colocation environment with storage solutions designed to suit businesses of any size. Its customers include cloud hosting providers, telecommunications service providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), multinational enterprises, and one of the largest hyperscale technology providers in the world.

