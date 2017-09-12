Rosa White Joins Burnham Benefits to Expand Brand Through Strategic Marketing

Employee Benefits Brokerage to Leverage Expertise of Marketing Veteran to Increase Brand Awareness and Bring in New Business

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most influential employee benefits brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of Rosa White as marketing manager. In her new role, White is responsible for supporting the organization's corporate brand, and all aspects of marketing, to increase public awareness and develop new business. With more than 20 years of experience in marketing management, White will use her wealth of knowledge and experience in strategic and tactical corporate marketing to expand brand awareness, grow the business and enhance its status as an industry leader.

"Not only is Rosa incredibly experienced with a wealth of knowledge that surpasses most, she also has great people skills and is a delight to be around," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "Rosa embodies the Burnham spirit and is a natural fit for this role, and I anticipate we will rely heavily on her expertise."

Prior to joining Burnham, White directed the marketing initiatives and programs for Gallagher Benefit Services. Previously, she worked in the financial services industry -- as a marketing manager for both Northern Trust and HighMark Capital Management, a subsidiary of Union Bank. White earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's of science in business administration from Mount St. Mary's University. She also earned the Personal Financial Planning Designation from UCLA Extension. She currently serves on the Board of the Alumnae Network at Mount St. Mary's University focusing on raising higher education awareness and funds for scholarships to award to qualified students. In addition, she serves on the board of the Pasadena Festival of Women's Authors, supporting the marketing needs of this annual event to raise funds for at Pasadena City College and the Pasadena Senior Center.

"Burnham Benefits is a company that truly cares for and is passionate about its clients and employees," said White. "I am thrilled to be joining Burnham's well-respected team. The firm has a reputation for ensuring that the work environment is making a difference for both employee and client, and I am looking forward to being a part of this amazing group."

