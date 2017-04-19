Leading edge USB 3-2-1 extender system over single CAT 6a cable on display at Rose's show booth SL10524 from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, NV

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that Rose Electronics, a pioneer in developing KVM switch technology, will be debuting the CrystalLink USB 3.1 Extender with Icron's patented ExtremeUSB-C™ technology at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

The CrystalLink USB 3.1 is a four-port USB extender system supporting all USB 3.1 devices up to 5 Gbps while simultaneously maintaining backward compatibility for USB 2.0 and 1.1 devices at their respective data rates – all over the same single CAT 6a cable up to 100 meters. Additionally, Rose's latest USB extender system provides an Ethernet pass-through port for connecting to network enabled devices.

The CrystalLink USB 3.1 extension system incorporates the ExtremeUSB-C suite of features, including transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"To meet the needs of the broadcast market, we are delighted to be debuting the CrystalLink USB 3.1 Extender at the NAB Show," said David Rahvar, General Partner at Rose. "This extender is the first to feature USB 3.1, 2.0 and 1.1 transmissions simultaneously over a single copper cable, providing integrators the flexibility to cut and terminate cable lengths to the requirements of every unique installation."

"With a data transfer rate of 5 Gbps, USB 3.1 is perfectly suited for transferring sizeable files for broadcast applications over extended distances," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "Media professionals will still require use of their other USB peripherals such as keyboards and mice, and the CrystalLink's USB 3-2-1 compatibility delivers without compromising any performance up to 100 meters."

The new CrystalLink USB 3.1 Extender from Rose will be on display at NAB booth SL10524 from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About Rose Electronics

Rose Electronics, based in Houston, TX, with offices in major cities around the world, is recognized as the pioneer of KVM switch technology, offering the industry's most comprehensive range of local and remote server management products such as Digital KVM IP, KVM switches, KVM extenders, KVM Rack Drawers and Video Splitters. Rose Electronics products are known for their quality, scalability, ease of use and innovative technology. Rose products are used in a wide variety of applications such as accessing, controlling, managing, and monitoring thousands of local and remote multi-platform servers worldwide. When combined with our system expertise, our customers come up with new applications for them every day. They depend upon Rose products for their robust operation in commercial, industrial, educational, and military applications. rose.com

About the 2017 NAB Show

NAB show, held April 22-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing the M.E.T. effect: the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, the NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For more details, visit nabshow.com.