Rose Garden Plumbers at Dependable Rooter and Plumbing are Now Offering Coupons for Sewer Repair and PEX Repiping

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Rose Garden plumbers at Dependable Rooter and Plumbing are pleased to announce new coupons and specials for people who need to hire a plumber. For people who have never hired Dependable Rooter and Plumbing there is a New Customer plumbing coupon for $50 OFF. This coupon is applicable to any type of service they offer. "The New Customer plumbing coupon has been a huge success. It has given homeowners and businesses an opportunity to try us. The feedback has been very positive with people saying they are much more satisfied with our service than the last plumber they hired," says Andrew of Dependable Rooter and Plumbing.

Plumbers in Rose Garden should be hired carefully according to Andrew. "We hear a lot of stories about unscrupulous plumbing companies doing all types of bad business and overcharging customers." According to Andrew he has seen plumbers recommending work that doesn't need to be done, companies charging too much for the work being performed, cheap materials being used and people who are unlicensed and not insured performing work. "We have a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee and we offer our customers up front pricing so there are no surprises."

In addition to the New Customer coupon the San Jose plumbers at Dependable Rooter and Plumbing are also offering a No Cost video camera inspection to people who are experiencing problems with their main sewer line. "If a main line is getting clogged frequently or backing up a lot, the best way to determine the condition of the pipe and see the cause of the problem is by looking through the length of the pipe with a sewer video camera," says Andrew. "This allows our technician to correctly diagnose the problem the first time and it allows the homeowner the opportunity to see exactly what is going on inside the sewer pipe."

San Jose sewer repair and trenchless pipe replacement performed by Dependable Rooter and Plumbing is done using the most advanced techniques available. Trenchless technology also known as no dig trenchless is the process of replacing a sewer line without digging up the old one. One method called pipe bursting uses heavy equipment to pull a new sewer pipe right through the old one causing it to bust. Another method called trenchless relining or CIPP (Cured in Place Pipe) uses an epoxy to coat the inside of the existing pipe. When the epoxy dries it becomes the new pipe. The major advantage to trenchless sewer replacement in San Jose is that is costs less and preserves landscaping because the yard doesn't get dug up.

Dependable Rooter and Plumbing is also offering a new coupon for water heater replacement in Rose Garden and throughout the Silicon Valley. With the new water heater special Dependable will take $100 OFF the cost of a complete water heater replacement for residential customers. According to Andrew most water heaters in San Jose don't last as long as people think. "Most water heaters will need to be replaced within about 10 years. There are many contributing factors to this but the biggest one is a lack of maintenance being performed on the unit. If the water heater isn't drained once a year it is going to build up sediment that ultimately damages the unit."

In addition to being a full service plumbing contractor, Dependable Rooter and Plumbing and also Rose Garden repipe specialists. Whole house repiping needs to be completed if the home was originally built using galvanized pipe and it hasn't been replaced. Galvanized water lines rust from the inside out which means rust develops inside the lines. Often times the problem isn't noticed until there is a whole in the pipe. "If you have rust colored water, low water pressure, pinhole leaks or the shower goes cold when the toilet is flushed you probably need someone to look at the pipes. We are happy to do it."

