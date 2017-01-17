Launch of the Ross Gold Special Edition Cyclone™ to Take Place at High Times Business Summit in Los Angeles Jan 19th to 20th 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Ross' Gold™ is pleased announce that it has entered into an agreement with Rokin LLC to brand and sell Rokin Cyclone™ Ross' Gold Special Limited Edition ™ Vape Pens. The launch of the Ross' Gold Vape™ will be made at the HIGH TIMES Business Summit in Los Angeles January 19 - 20, focusing on the changes to the industry brought about by recent legalization votes in California and beyond. Please visit Rokin at the Los Angeles Convention center to experience a better way to vape. Visit http://www.hightimesbusiness.com/#high-times-business-summit for more information and registration.

The Rokin Cyclone™ Ross' Gold Special Limited Edition uses Rokin patent pending technology to advance the comfort and healthfulness of our products. Each kit will include 3 sealed leak resistant atomizers featuring a patent pending cooling drip cap that reduces the temperature of the vapor to provide a smoother more satisfying experience. The kits also include a USB wall charger, ego charger, stainless steel dab tool and a silicone container with two compartments.

Daryl Bauer, President of Rokin, commented, "We are excited to have Ross Rebagliati on our team. As a family owned and operated business, we believe that Ross' Gold™ is a great fit as the cannabis industry matures and becomes mainstream. Ross himself promotes a healthy, active lifestyle, and his commitment to his community runs deep, something we believe is valuable to our customers."

Ross Rebagliati, CEO Ross' Gold™, commented, "We are proud to have Rokin as our partner in the United States to help expand the industry on both sides of the border. The new technology that has gone into the Ross' Gold Cyclone™ transcends anything on the market today. Although I cannot come to the USA until granted a waiver because I admitted to consuming cannabis, we are hopeful that the new administration in Washington follows through with their mantra of welcoming foreign investment and creating American jobs."

About Rokin

Rokin, LLC founded in 2016 has taken on the mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. We proudly took our name in 2002 from a visit to the Rokin district in Amsterdam where we learned the art of vaping at the local cafes. Our goal is to capture the vaping market with flair by providing the community of users with high value, good looking, and superior performing products at affordable prices every day. As a family owned and operated business, Rokin has matured into a company that can rapidly engineer and modify new and existing products as technology improves. Our initial product has already added several simple solutions driven by user feedback that allowed us to surpass other offerings in the marketplace.

To achieve this high level of quality, our products are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet our quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards. The FCC and CE certifications are required for all vaping products, but Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of 6 hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products. Finally, we use an independent quality assurance contractor to test samples of our products at our production facility using Rokin's comprehensive inspection checklist.

Here at Rokin our mantra is, "to treat our customers the way we expect to be treated", which means that your satisfaction with our products are our #1 priority! This is the Rokin family and we want to become part of your family. For more information, please visit http://www.rokinvapes.com

About Ross' Gold

Ross' Gold™ is an international super-brand founded by Olympic Gold Medal winner Ross Rebagliati who serves as a spokesperson for the benefits of medical cannabis in the areas of sports training, injuries, pain management, and stress.

The Company sells multiple retail products in North America including a line called Ross' Gold Glass™ which features products including vaporizers, glass smoking products, water pipes, bubblers, and hand pipes, Ross' Gold™ apparel products including t-shirts, jackets, hats and accessories, Ross' Gold™ Kube Gold Grinders, and Ross' Gold™ Vape Pens. The Ross' Gold™ lines are available in over 125 stores across Canada including at the Ross' Gold™ Kelowna flagship store, as well as online.

Ross Rebagliati and Ross' Gold™ have been featured and continue to be featured in the media on television and print including VICE, The Washington Post, USA Today, High Times, NBC, CBC, CNN, Yahoo Sports, Die Welt, CTV, The Toronto Star, The Denver Times, Sports Illustrated, The Pique, Leafly.com, Whistler Question, NORML, Huffington Post, Transworld Snowboarding, The Inertia, The Daily Telegraph, and more. The Company is under a pre-development contract with a major production company for a television series tentatively titled Ross' Gold, and there is a full-length feature film in development.

Ross' Gold™ has cultivated brand-name recognition, talent, and a broad base of cannabis users who have been following its maturing story. It's ever increasing retail shelf space dedicated to its brands is increasing the value of the brand daily, and with full recreational legalization around the corner, Ross' Gold™ will be the number one brand of everything Cannabis.

Corporate: www.rossgold.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/17/11G127591/Images/Rose_single_upright_J2K-cc11475add06b10580be57ff4e103e9d.jpg