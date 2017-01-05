WHISTLER, BC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Ross' Gold™, a division of Green and Hill Industries Inc. ( OTC PINK : GHIL) (the "Company"), was pleased that it's founder Ross Rebaglaiti was featured in an article called Green Progression: Weed and Snowboarding in British Columbia written by Jesse Huffman for TransWorld SNOWboarding.

The article speaks about how snowboarding rose from nothing to being an Olympic Event in a little over a decade and some of the key players involved in its early days and now including Shin Campos, Kale Stephens and Andrew Geeves.

In the article, Jesse Huffman writes, "In 1987, snowboarding was lurching from an easily dismissed fringe activity to a loud and neon-colored blip on the national ski industry radar. There were already pro riders and even a Swatch-sponsored World Snowboarding Championship, but at that point Rebagliati and friends still couldn't ride the lifts in Canada. That switched a year later when Blackcomb opened to riders-Rebagliati was on the first chairlift up. Blackcomb embraced snowboarding, creating parks and hosting Craig Kelly's World Snowboard Camp. Rebagliati scored a World Snowboard Camp coaching position in the summer of 1988 and walked away with a Burton sponsorship deal. By 1990, he was a force on the local snowboard competition circuit as both an alpine and freestyle rider."

An excerpt goes on as follows: "Especially in British Columbia, weed and snowboarding grew up together. The drug is inching closer to legalization, while snowboarding transforms further into a 'sport.' Each is in the midst of a chaotic shift toward the mainstream. Growers and dealers seeing their profits go up in smoke as the industry becomes government regulated are likely pissed, but the average user can worry less, walking around with a bag in their pocket. Snowboarders concerned more with the culture than the sport aren't thrilled with Olympic hype and the push toward competitors becoming 'athletes.' The stakes may be different, but one thing is for sure: snowboarding and weed, especially in BC, will always be part of the same strain."

Ross Rebagliati, CEO of Green and Hill, commented, "Jesse hit it out of the park by painting an incredible expose about the roots of snowboarding and their intertwining with the emerging cannabis culture. Those of us who were the rebels of snowboarding are now the ones who understand the medicinal benefits of cannabis. We champion medicinal cannabis use in a responsible healthy fashion and promote its benefits to the athlete in all of us. We aren't just marketing to athletes, but it's more of a message that there's potential in each of us, and cannabis can be part of that potential."

The World's #1 Snowboarding Magazine and Website. Since '87 the TWSNOW staff has traveled the globe bringing you the most progressive snowboarding. The article may be read in its entirety at http://snowboarding.transworld.net/photos/green-progression-weed-snowboarding-in-british-columbia/

About Jesse Huffman

Jesse Huffman is a freelance writer and producer with over a decade of experience in commercial communications, and over 15 years in editorial. His clients include international brands Nike, Google, The North Face, Lego and Burton as well as non-profit organizations The National Wildlife Foundation, Protect Our Winters, Green Patriot Posters and the Bamboo Bike Studio. His stories and reports have been published in The New York Times, Men's Journal, ESPN, Outside, The Christian Science Monitor and National Geographic Adventure, among many other outlets. A native Vermonter, Jesse lived in the Pacific Northwest for ten years, before moving to New York City to earn his Liberal Arts BA from the New School University. Now relocated back in Vermont, Jesse likes to surf, snowboard, skateboard and hang with his family.

About Green and Hill

Green and Hill Industries Inc. is the owner of Ross' Gold™, an international super-brand founded by Olympic Gold Medal winner Ross Rebagliati who is a spokesperson for the benefits of medical cannabis, especially as it relates to sports training, injuries, pain management and stress.

The Company sells multiple retail products in North America including a line called Ross' Gold Glass™ which features products including vaporizers, glass smoking products, water pipes, bubblers, and hand pipes, Ross' Gold™ apparel products including t-shirts, jackets, hats and accessories; Ross' Gold™ Kube Gold Grinders, and Ross' Gold™ Vape Pens. The Ross' Gold™ lines are available in over 125 stores across Canada including at the Ross' Gold™ Kelowna flagship store, as well as online.

Ross Rebagliati and Ross' Gold™ have been featured and continue to be featured in the media on television and print including VICE, The Washington Post, USA Today, High Times, NBC, CBC, CNN, Yahoo Sports, Die Welt, CTV, The Toronto Star, The Denver Times, Sports Illustrated, The Pique, Leafly.com, Whistler Question, NORML, Huffington Post, Transworld Snowboarding, The Inertia, The Daily Telegraph, and more. The Company is under a pre-development contract with a major production company for a television series tentatively titled Ross' Gold, and there is a full-length feature film in development.

Ross' Gold™ has instant brand-name recognition, talent and a broad base of cannabis users who have been following its story. It's ever increasing retail shelf space dedicated to its brands is increasing the value of the brand daily, and with full recreational legalization around the corner, Ross' Gold™ will be the number one brand of everything Cannabis.

Safe Harbor Statement

