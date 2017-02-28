Roughly 70% of Surveyed Life Science Firms Have Altered Medical Communication Operations Due to Digital Resources

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Roughly 70% of life science firms have altered their medical communications with patients in response to newer technologies, such as the Internet and social media, according to a study by industry research firm Cutting Edge Information.

The study, Medical Affairs Management: Igniting Innovative Global Strategies, revealed that due to the increasingly patient-centric market environment, 84% of surveyed teams either believe and react to patients increased digital resources that they consult before visiting their healthcare practitioners. In anticipation of the challenges associated with inaccurate information that may exist on social media and other online platforms, many life science teams work to reduce misinformation by correcting any inaccurate data they find and maintaining constant lines of communication with physicians. To help direct consumers obtain accurate and relevant medical information, life science teams may also elect to work hand-in-hand with patient advocacy groups.

"The challenge that uncontrolled media presents for the life sciences industry does not stop with patient audiences," said Adam Bianchi, senior director of research at Cutting Edge Information. "For example, physicians may consult secondary resources for sensitive scientific information about companies' products or diagnostics because they are time convenient."

Transparency continues to be a key trend within the drug and device industries. Regarding medical publications, 75% of surveyed executives believe that open access journals have successfully increased clinical trial data transparency. Another developing trend within the medical education space is the push toward online programs, including self-study training modules and webinars conducted in real time.

Cutting Edge Information's study found that 29% of surveyed medical affairs teams agree and another 3% of teams strongly agree that online programs have improved the quality of medical education programs. Similar percentages of teams also agree that use of online programs may decrease medical education costs. However, while online solutions may represent a convenient alternative for time-constrained physicians, these programs should not completely replace in-person continuing medical education (CME). Instead, teams should consider online CME options as complements to existing, in-person programs.

