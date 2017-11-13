Route1 Announces Q3 2017 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced its third quarter (Q3) financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

In 000s of CAD dollars Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Revenue Recurring revenue and services 1,177 1,347 1,911 1,865 1,808 Devices and appliances 159 24 30 21 221 Other 2 0 0 0 2 Total revenue 1,338 1,371 1,941 1,886 2,031 Cost of revenue 362 298 335 338 448 Gross profit 976 1,073 1,606 1,548 1,583 Operating expenses 1,131 1,151 1,289 1,356 1,243 Operating (loss) profit 1 (155 ) (78 ) 317 192 340 Total other expenses 2 (183 ) 157 109 101 34 Comprehensive net (loss) gain (338 ) (235 ) 208 91 306

1 Before stock based compensation and patent litigation 2 Includes AirWatch litigation expenses

Revenue from the recurring revenue and services segment for the three months ended September 30, 2017 decreased $461,000 from the same period in 2016. The decrease is a result of a reduction in the number of paid, active MobiKEY application software users with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Recurring revenue and services

In CAD dollars Jun 30

2017 Mar 31

2017 Dec 31

2016 Sep 30

2016 Jun 30

2016 Closing number of MobiKEY subscribers 12,261 18,270 17,883 17,344 16,800 Revenue per MobiKEY subscriber $393 $389 $388 $383 $383 MobiKEY subscription revenue 1 $1,176 $1,759 $1,702 $1,639 $1,591 Other recurring revenue and services 1 $0 $152 $163 $169 $169 Total recurring revenue and services 1 $1,347 $1,911 $1,865 $1,808 $1,760

1 Figures are in thousands

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation amortization, patent litigation expense and stock-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) during the third quarter of 2017 amounted to $(46,000) compared to $447,000 in Q3 2016.

in 000s of CAD dollars Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Gross Profit 976 1,073 1,606 1,548 1,583 Adjusted EBITDA (46 ) 16 406 307 447 Amortization 109 94 89 115 107 Operating (loss) profit before patent litigation expense and stock based compensation (155 ) (78 ) 317 192 340

Route1 used cash from operating activities of $0.2 million during Q3 2017 compared with cash generated from operating activities of $0.5 million in Q3 2016. As at September 30, 2017, the Company had no bank debt and a cash balance of $1.4 million.

Balance Sheet Extracts

In 000s of CAD dollars Sep 30

2017 Jun 30

2017 Mar 31

2017 Dec 31

2016 Sep 30

2016 Cash 1,408 2,080 704 1,946 2,898 Total current assets 2,856 2,924 1,890 2,910 3,938 Total current liabilities 2,534 2,396 1,113 2,500 3,555 Net working capital 322 528 777 410 383 Total assets 4,081 4,213 3,114 4,190 5,230 Bank debt 0 0 0 0 0 Total shareholders' equity 1,432 1,720 1,904 1,600 1,574

Route1's cash position is at its highest level during the second quarter of the fiscal year as a direct result of the timing of certain annual enterprise user subscription renewal payments.

Operations Update

Route1 provided a Q3 2017 Operations Update through a news release issued on October 23, 2017 that provided highlights on operations and business development activities. The news release is archived on the Company's website and can be found at www.route1.com/route1-provides-q3-2017-operations-update/.

Route1 Annual and Special Meeting

The Company's annual and special meeting will be held at 9 am on November 27, 2017 at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP - Suite 2400, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario. Management will be available after the meeting to answer questions from shareholders.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

