Route1 Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE:ROI) (the Company or Route1), a world- leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced its fourth quarter (Q4) and fiscal year (FY) financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2016 In 000s of CAD dollars Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Revenue Device 21 221 51 69 9 Services 1,865 1,808 1,760 1,648 1,616 Other 0 2 1 1 0 Total Revenue 1,886 2,031 1,812 1,718 1,625 Cost of revenue 338 448 341 348 284 Gross profit 1,548 1,583 1,471 1,370 1,341 Operating expenses 1,356 1,243 1,299 1,332 1,189 Operating profit (1) 192 340 172 38 152 Total other expenses 101 34 (27) 304 (225) Comprehensive net income 91 306 199 (266) 377 (1) Note: Before stock-based compensation

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Route1 realized growth in revenue from MobiKEY application software subscribers (recurring revenue). Revenue from Services includes MobiKEY application software, the MobiNET (DEFIMNET) platform and other appliance licensing or yearly maintenance.

Services Revenue Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 In CAD dollars 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Closing number of subscribers 17,883 17,344 16,800 16,490 16,286 Revenue per subscriber $388 $383 $383 $367 $361 Subscriber Revenue * $1,702 $1,639 $1,591 $1,496 $1,467 Other Services Revenue * $163 $169 $169 $152 $149 Total Services Revenue * $1,865 $1,808 $1,760 $1,648 $1,616 * Note: Figures are in 000s

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation amortization, and stock-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) during the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to approximately $307,000 compared to $279,000 in Q4 2015.

in 000s of CAD dollars Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Gross Profit 1,548 1,583 1,471 1,370 1,341 Adjusted EBITDA 307 447 278 172 279 Amortization 115 107 106 134 127 Operating profit before stock based compensation 192 340 172 38 152

Route1 used cash in operating activities of approximately $0.7 million during Q4 2016 compared with cash used in operating activities of $1.0 million in Q4 2015. As at December 31, 2016, the Company had no bank debt and a cash balance of $1.9 million.

Balance Sheet Extracts Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 In 000s of CAD dollars 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Cash 1,946 2,898 3,735 407 1,251 Total current assets 2,910 3,938 4,765 3,880 2,112 Total current liabilities 2,500 3,555 4,719 3,814 1,948 Net working capital 410 383 46 66 164 Total assets 4,190 5,230 6,116 5,296 3,656 Bank debt 0 0 0 0 0 Total liabilities 2,590 3,656 4,820 3,919 2,059

Route1's cash position is at its highest level during the second quarter of the fiscal year as a direct result of the timing of annual enterprise user subscription renewal payments.

Fiscal Year 2016

The Company's operating results in fiscal year 2016 with comparatives are as follows:

In 000s of CAD dollars FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2014 FY 2013 Revenue Device 363 156 536 447 Services 7,080 6,218 5,470 4,948 Other 4 23 71 38 Total Revenue 7,447 6,397 6,077 5,433 Cost of revenue 1,475 1,164 1,145 1,137 Gross profit 5,972 5,233 4,932 4,296 Operating expenses 5,230 4,515 4,398 4,485 Operating profit (1) 742 718 534 (189) Total other expenses 412 (10) (103) 154 Comprehensive net income 330 728 637 (343) (1) Note: Before stock-based compensation

The Company will also hold a conference call and web cast to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 4:15 pm eastern. Participants should dial 1-800-263-8506 or 1-719-325-2362 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time of 4:15 pm eastern, pass code 1247452. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 7:15 p.m. at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, pass code 1247452 until midnight on May 2, 2017. The webcast will be presented live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123610.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

