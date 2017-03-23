Routemaster Announces Investment in Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RM) ("Routemaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 4,100,000 common shares in the capital of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) ("Sulliden") at a price of CDN$0.30 per common share for an aggregate investment of CDN$1,230,000.

Prior to the acquisition of the aforementioned shares, Routemaster held 2,521,500 common shares of Sulliden. Routemaster now holds an aggregate of 6,621,500 common shares of Sulliden which represents 18% of the issued and outstanding Sulliden common shares.

Routemaster purchased these Sulliden shares for investment purposes. The Company may purchase or sell additional Sulliden shares in the future.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

