Routemaster Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RM) ("Routemaster" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Julian Bharti from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Routemaster would like to thank Mr. Bharti for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

