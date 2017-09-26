Roxio Creator NXT 6 Dramatically Boosts Your Video Editing Possibilities with New MultiCam Capture, 360 Video Support & More

Powerful CD and DVD burning come together with impressive video editing tools and a redesigned interface, offering an easy-to-use and complete suite for all your digital media needs.

Introducing Roxio Creator® NXT 6 and Roxio Creator® NXT Pro 6, the latest versions of Roxio's complete burning and creativity suite that feature a diverse range of new video editing capabilities to elevate your next video project. With new MultiCam™ Capture, support for 360 video, Motion Tracking, and Track Transparency, the new Creator offers everything you need to produce great-looking, dynamic, and fun-to-watch videos. Plus, with a redesigned and streamlined interface, it's even easier to achieve all your digital media projects, from making movies to enhancing and managing your photo collections, burning discs, and sharing on the latest devices.

For anyone looking to get creative with video, Creator NXT 6 introduces more creative possibilities than ever with the newly enhanced VideoWave® editing software. YouTubers and videomakers can use new MultiCam Capture to both record and combine footage from up to two video streams, and seamlessly switch between angles using the Multi-Camera editor. Layer tracks with new Track Transparency to create superimposed effects or custom fade-in, fade-out transitions. Use new Motion Tracking to add text or graphics to label or blur out a moving object. And if you're capturing 360 videos, now it's easy to convert 360 footage to standard video to playback on virtually any video player. With support for more popular video formats, including HEVC, Roxio Creator NXT 6 has you fully covered and ready to edit.

"With new updates like MultiCam Capture, support for 360 video, and dynamic features added to VideoWave, Creator offers exciting editing options that are sure to please to anyone looking to do more with video. Whether you want to guide your audience through your latest action cam adventure or deliver a great tutorial video on YouTube, you'll now find everything you need to make engaging movies in one affordable and easy-to-use suite," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Roxio.

Roxio Creator NXT 6 offers a complete multimedia suite that now offers impressive video editing power including:

Choose Roxio Creator NXT 6 Pro and get all the creativity and versatility of Creator NXT 6, plus even more powerful Multi-Cam editing, advanced photo tools, and secure, encrypted disc burning. Includes more than $200 worth of valuable extras!

Availability

Roxio Creator NXT 6 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 6 are available now. Suggested retail pricing for Roxio Creator NXT 6 is $99.99 (USD & CAD)/ £79.99/ EUR 69.99. Suggested retail pricing for Roxio Creator NXT Pro 6 is $129.99 (USD & CAD)/ £89.99/ EUR 99.99. Registered owners of previous versions are eligible for upgrade discounts. All UK and European prices are inclusive of VAT.

For more information about Roxio Creator NXT 6 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 6, please visit www.roxio.com.

About Roxio

Brought to you by Corel, the Roxio brand of products provides consumers and businesses with powerful tools to make the most of their digital media. Whether you're working with photos, video, or amazing gameplay, Roxio tools give you the power to preserve, make, store, and share your digital creations. Corel's Roxio product line offers popular software and hardware including Roxio Creator®, Toast®, and Game Capture™ HD PRO. For more information, please visit www.roxio.com.

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, Roxio, the Roxio logo, AfterShot, Game Capture, MultiCam Capture, PaintShop, Roxio Creator, Toast, VideoWave and WinDVD are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.

