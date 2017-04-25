Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. Reports First Quarter Profit Driven By Loan Growth and Improved Net Interest Margin

BALA CYNWYD, PA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. ("Company") ( NASDAQ : RBPAA), parent company of Royal Bank America ("Royal Bank"), is pleased to report net income attributable to the Company of $1.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Excluding expenses directly related to the merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation of $243 thousand, net income attributable to the Company was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Kevin Tylus, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Loan growth positively contributed to our first quarter results. We also significantly reduced our other real estate owned assets by 40%. While we are in the midst of our merger planning activities with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, we remain equally focused on the daily operations of the bank and serving our customers."

The merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and approval by the Company's shareholders, as well as certain other closing conditions.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2017 included:

Balance Sheet Trends:

At March 31, 2017, total assets were $836.7 million and grew $4.2 million, or 0.5%, from $832.5 million at December 31, 2016.

Total loans and loans held for sale were $619.0 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of $17.0 million, or 2.8%, from $602.0 million at December 31, 2016. Current quarter increases were recognized in multiple loan portfolio segments.

Total deposits were $644.4 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of $14.9 million, or 2.4%, from $629.5 million at December 31, 2016.

Asset Quality:

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2017 compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2016.

Non-performing loans of $6.0 million at December 31, 2016 increased $688 thousand, or 11.5%, to $6.7 million at March 31, 2017. During the first quarter of 2017, one commercial real estate loan with a carrying amount of $486 thousand became non-accrual because it was past its maturity date. Four loans comprise additions of $401 thousand in commercial and industrial non-accrual loans.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.05% at March 31, 2017 compared to 1.15% at December 31, 2016.

Non-performing assets of $8.8 million at March 31, 2017 decreased $717 thousand, or 7.5%, from $9.5 million at December 31, 2016. Other real estate owned ("OREO") declined $1.4 million, or 39.7%, during the first quarter of 2017 mostly due to sales of the properties.

During the first quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a provision to the allowance for loan and lease losses of $297 thousand compared to $212 thousand for the first quarter of 2016. The 2017 provision was primarily attributable to net loan growth, specific reserves and net charge-off activity.

Income Statement and Other Highlights:

The return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 0.88% compared to 1.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

The return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 13.82% compared to 11.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

At March 31, 2017, the Company's Tier 1 leverage and Total Risk Based Capital ratios were 8.529% and 13.341%, respectively, compared to 8.488% and 13.302%, respectively, at December 31, 2016. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 8.125% at March 31, 2017 compared to 7.992% at December 31, 2016.

Net interest income increased $526 thousand, or 8.1%, from $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016 to $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The growth in net interest income was impacted by the growth in average interest-earning assets and was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on average borrowings.

The net interest margin was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 3.51% for the comparable period in 2016. The increase in net interest margin was directly related to an increase of 15 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets due to a change in the composition of such assets.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2017 was $511 thousand and decreased $696 thousand from $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2016. The quarterly decrease in non-interest income was impacted by a $367 thousand decline in the net gains on the sale of investment securities and a $355 thousand decrease in income from Company owned life insurance. We did not sell investment securities in the 2017 quarter.

Non-interest expense was $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2016 and increased $155 thousand. Contributing to the increase in non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $243 thousand in merger expenses. During the first quarter of 2017, we recorded an $8 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments compared to a $150 thousand credit in the first quarter of 2016. While the historical loss rates applied in the calculation of the reserve for unfunded loan commitments declined, the level of unfunded loan commitments increased quarter over quarter. Partially mitigating these increases was a $408 thousand improvement in net OREO expenses during the first quarter of 2017. Net gains on the sales of OREO, which are included in net OREO expenses, increased $405 thousand quarter over quarter.

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Interest income $ 8,958 $ 8,214 Interest expense 1,941 1,723 Net Interest Income 7,017 6,491 Provision for loan and lease losses 297 212 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 6,720 6,279 Non-interest income 511 1,207 Non-interest expense 5,376 5,221 Income before taxes 1,855 2,265 Income tax expense - - Net Income 1,855 2,265 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 43 76 Net Income Attributable to Royal Bancshares $ 1,812 $ 2,189 Less Preferred stock Series A accumulated dividend and accretion $ - $ 334 Net income to common shareholders $ 1,812 $ 1,855 Income Per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06

SELECTED PERFORMANCE RATIOS: For the three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Return on Average Assets 0.88 % 1.11 % Return on Average Equity 13.82 % 11.98 % Average Equity to Average Assets 6.36 % 9.28 % Book Value Per Share $ 1.80 $ 1.83 At

March 31, At

December 31, Capital ratios (US GAAP): 2017 2016 Company Tier 1 Leverage 8.529 % 8.488 % Company Total Risk Based Capital 13.341 % 13.302 % Company Common Equity Tier 1 8.125 % 7.992 %

NON-GAAP MEASURES: (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Net income attributable to Royal Bancshares $ 1,812 $ 2,189 Merger expenses 243 - Net income attributable to Royal Bancshares (non-GAAP) $ 2,055 $ 2,189 Less Preferred stock Series A accumulated dividend and accretion $ - $ 334 Net income to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 2,055 $ 1,855 Income per common share-basic and diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Return on Average Assets 1.00 % 1.11 % Return on Average Equity 15.67 % 11.98 %

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) At March 31, 2017 At

December 31, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,274 $ 21,230 Investment securities, at fair value 163,737 169,854 Other investment, at cost 2,250 2,250 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,145 3,216 Loans and leases held for sale 205 - Loans and leases Commercial real estate and multi-family 293,490 284,950 Construction and land development 88,561 83,369 Commercial and industrial 115,131 108,146 Residential real estate 56,790 56,899 Leases 58,733 61,838 Tax certificates 3,114 3,705 Consumer 2,965 3,102 Loans and leases 618,784 602,009 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,558 ) (10,420 ) Loans and leases, net 608,226 591,589 Company owned life insurance 21,069 20,781 Premises and equipment, net 5,026 5,398 Other real estate owned, net 2,131 3,536 Accrued interest receivable 3,810 3,968 Other assets 11,829 10,663 Total Assets $ 836,702 $ 832,485 Deposits $ 644,425 $ 629,546 Borrowings 91,000 104,000 Other liabilities 20,676 20,892 Subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 Royal Bancshares shareholders' equity 54,267 51,648 Noncontrolling interest 560 625 Total Equity 54,827 52,273 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 836,702 $ 832,485

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 Average Balance Interest Yield Average Balance Interest Yield Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,471 $ 16 1.19 % $ 12,462 $ 16 0.52 % Investment securities 174,359 1,026 2.39 % 217,677 1,334 2.46 % Loans 610,648 7,916 5.26 % 512,937 6,864 5.38 % Total interest-earning assets 790,478 8,958 4.60 % 743,076 8,214 4.45 % Non-interest earning assets 46,171 48,981 Total average assets $ 836,649 $ 792,057 Interest-bearing deposits Interest checking and money markets $ 224,552 $ 235 0.42 % $ 228,170 $ 206 0.36 % Savings 82,954 122 0.60 % 61,915 106 0.69 % Certificates of deposit 234,950 760 1.31 % 208,033 728 1.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 542,456 1,117 0.84 % 498,118 1,040 0.84 % Borrowings 135,409 824 2.47 % 115,513 683 2.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 677,865 1,941 1.16 % 613,631 1,723 1.13 % Non-interest bearing deposits 81,759 81,568 Other liabilities 23,855 23,358 Shareholders' equity 53,170 73,500 Total average liabilities and equity $ 836,649 $ 792,057 Net interest income $ 7,017 $ 6,491 Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.51 %