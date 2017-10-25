Royal Limo Vancouver Offers Halloween Special

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Royal Limo Vancouver is a licensed limousine service that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, and Mission. Read more at http://www.royallimo.ca/limo-vancouver-corporate-service.

Royal Limo Vancouver is pleased to announce special Halloween services on Tuesday Oct 31. This luxury transportation company is offering services for the entire day for all individuals planning to go to Halloween parties and other related events. The company will be available to transport people through the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2017.

With the predicted warm weather for Halloween night, there will be the usual Vancouver traffic jams and lack of parking space. In addition, every Halloween night people drink and drive. This year the Vancouver Police dept has mentioned that they will be out in force to catch drunk drivers. This is an extra reason to leave the car at home and use either public transportation or a luxury car service like Royal Limo Service.

Royal Vancouver Limo has been in the luxury transportation business for over 2 decades and continues to grow. It has expanded its fleet of luxury cars and offers competitive rates of transportation.

The company services downtown Vancouver and all the adjacent suburbs including Whistler and Vancouver International Airport.

This year the list of Halloween events for the city of Vancouver are massive and include activities for both adults and children. The company has hired extra chauffeurs to meet the demand for Tuesday night and will be providing service on a first come basis, unless the passenger(S) has made prior reservations.

Some of the Halloween activities in Vancouver includes; the Reapers Haunted Attraction in Chilliwack, Potter's House of Horrors in Surrey, the Halloween ghost train in Stanley Park, the Spectacular Newton in Surrey and many more.

Royal Limo Vancouver has state of the art vehicles that provide a luxury way to travel. The company is offering discounts to all passengers who pre book their ride. For rides to the airport or whistler, pre bookings are required.

The company is also offering several types of package deals depending on the number of passengers and the duration of the ride. The Luxury vehicles can be rented per hour or for the day.

Royal Vancouver Limo has always maintained an excellent reputation in the business of luxury travel and plans to continue the same trend on Halloween night. You are welcome to visit the Royal Limo website at http://www.royallimo.ca.