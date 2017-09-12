The Royal Society of Canada Welcomes the 2017 Members of The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - The RSC has named the incoming 70 members of The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Those named to the College represent the emerging generation of scholarly, scientific and artistic leadership in Canada.

"The College is a unique institution that is able to respond to the challenges of today through broad creativity and innovation, cutting cuts across the traditional divisions of sciences, social sciences, arts and the humanities as well as across the diverse linguistic and cultural map of Canadian institutions of higher learning and beyond. The incoming cohort reflects this vision of engaged knowledge for the social good," said College President Cynthia Milton.

Together, the members of the College will address issues of particular concern to new scholars, artists and scientists, for the advancement of understanding and the benefit of society, taking advantage of the interdisciplinary approaches fostered by the establishment of the College.

The Presentation of this cohort, sponsored by the Université de Montréal, will take place on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Fairmont Winnipeg Hotel in Winnipeg, Manitoba. To register for this event, please click here.

A complete list of the 2017 cohort of the College and their citations is available here.

Founded in 2014, the College is a handpicked selection of top mid-career scholars and artists in Canada. College Members have already received recognition in their fields for excellence and serve as ambassadors of their fields. The College has gender parity and linguistic and cultural diversity. Researchers in the humanities, scientists, artists and social scientists of the College strive to overcome disciplinary and academic boundaries in the common pursuit of knowledge. The College seeks to participate in our society at various levels, through engagement with government, through our communities and through our schools from K-12 and beyond.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences; in addition to Canada's first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Its mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.