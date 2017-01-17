Royal Solutions Group and Client Outlook enter a strategic partnership to resell eUnity

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Client Outlook, a leading provider of FDA Class II diagnostic and clinical image viewing solutions, announced today that Royal Solutions Group has selected eUnity™ as its enterprise image viewing platform. Royal Solutions Group delivers best in class interoperable healthcare solutions, focusing on patient engagement with a patient portal and onsite kiosk, referral management with computerized order entry, as well as result and image delivery, and revenue cycle management, with an industry leading real-time eligibility, estimates and payments engine. Integrating eUnity as part of the Royal Solutions offering enhances the end-user experience by providing high quality images to both physicians and patients.

"We have known the Client Outlook team for a number of years now, and have worked alongside team members on client relationships. We are impressed with the Client Outlook team, and the quality of it's eUnity image viewer," said Peter Nassif, CEO, Royal Solutions Group. "Royal's suite of solutions is fully interoperable and will continue to be in the future. We believe having a viewer to offer clients and prospective clients meets an existing client need. In choosing a partner, we needed a company that matches our corporate culture, focuses on improving patient outcomes, and has a compelling approach to technology development. Like us, Client Outlook's solutions are market leading, fully scalable, cloud-based, interoperable, real-time and will seamlessly integrate in client environments, to name a few of our shared characteristics. Most importantly, we value Client Outlook's commitment to improving patient care."

"Royal Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, customized, patient driven healthcare solutions, positively impacting patient care and client profitability," said John Marshall, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Client Outlook. "Adding eUnity to the Royal Solutions product portfolio is an incredible opportunity for both organizations to continue to transform healthcare. We are excited to be a part of Royal Solutions Group and its focus on patient and provider engagement, enterprise workflow optimization and improving patient care and safety."

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in New York, NY is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient and provider workflows, optimizing patient engagement. Solutions include: RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation and streamlined payment processing; Royal Kiosks™ for patient pre-registration, paperless on-site registration, access and engagement; RoyalMD® for complete practice and referral management; Royal Alerts™ for robust messaging and notifications; Report Guard® for encryption, connectivity, and interoperability services through the RoyalHUB®. Specialties include: Patient Portals & Engagement Strategies, Patient Payments & Estimation, Provider Portals & Referral Management Workflows, Clinical Provider Order Entry (CPOE), HIPAA & PCI Compliant, Information Interoperability, EHR and Meaningful Use, Real-time Eligibility, and HIE.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com or contact us at sales@royalsecure.com or 646.405.4878 option 1.

About Client Outlook, Inc.

Client Outlook is an innovative healthcare technology company who designs imaging solutions that ultimately save people's lives. Driven by our own personal healthcare experiences, we challenge ourselves every day to develop and deliver the most practical, useful and secure diagnostic, clinical and mobility solution for physicians and frontline healthcare professionals -- right where healthcare happens. For more information about our company and our eUnity™ platform, visit us on the web at www.clientoutlook.com.