Royalty North Announces Completion of Change of Business

Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the change of its business from that of a mineral exploration issuer to an investment issuer.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSXV and there have been no changes in the Company's trading symbol or CUSIP number as a result of the change of business.

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSX-V listed (RNP) company focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the "mid-market". RNP is led by a seasoned board and management team with a successful track record of experience in royalty financing, capital markets transactions and private company operations. RNP is targeting royalty investments in companies with stable cash flow in non-resource based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity.

