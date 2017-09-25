Royalty North Announces Share Consolidation and Appointment of Officer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) -

Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a proposed ten (10) for one (1) consolidation of the Company's common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company will retain its current trading symbol of "RNP" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with new CUSIP number 78081M307. It is important to note that the Company's issued and outstanding warrants (the "Listed Warrants"), which are currently traded on the TSXV under the symbol RNP.WT, are not being consolidated. Following the Consolidation, each ten (10) Listed Warrants of RNP.WT (expiring September 1, 2021) will entitle the holder to purchase one post-Consolidation common share at the adjusted total exercise price of C$2.50. The Company will make similar adjustments to its non-publicly listed warrants and incentive stock options.

Subject to regulatory approval, RNP anticipates that the effective date of the Consolidation will be on or about September 29, 2017. A detailed press release will be issued with the respect to the Consolidation upon its completion.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Victoria McMillan will be officially appointed as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective October 1, 2017. During her fifteen year career, Victoria, a Chartered Professional Accountant, has spent eight years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in London, England and Vancouver, and has also held the position of Financial Controller at Primero Mining Corp. and most recently VP Finance at Asanko Gold Inc. The Company would sincerely like to thank its current CFO, Steven Krause, for his dedication and service in assisting RNP through its transition to an investment issuer and also through its initial royalty investments. RNP would like to wish Steven all the best in his future endeavours.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the "mid-market". RNP is led by a seasoned board and management team with a successful track record of experience in royalty financing, capital market transactions and private company operations. RNP is targeting royalty investments in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity.

