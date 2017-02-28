RPost Listed in Gartner's Market Guide for Electronic Signature as a Representative Vendor

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - RPost today announced it was included by Gartner as a representative vendor in the tech advisory company's Market Guide for Electronic Signature, a report which discusses e-signature market characteristics. Gartner, a leading information technology research and advisory company operating in more than 90 countries, published the report last month for its advisory clients seeking to understand the e-signature market and key considerations for selecting an e-signature provider. The report discusses trends in the e-signature market and key requirements for businesses to consider when choosing a vendor.

"Audit trail preservation" is one key requirement Gartner identifies in the report, stating that "all electronically signed documents should have an audit trail that captures essential metadata and workflow associated with the signing ceremony to provide legally binding evidence and document integrity."

"RPost's e-sign services uniquely provide an audit trail with every e-sign transaction -- one that includes all of the forensic server-level communications and IP data associated with each signer in the transaction. Gartner notes, 'each click-to-sign vendor product is proprietary in its provision of the audit trail and may require different levels of support from the vendor or independent technical experts.' However, with RPost's e-signature services, an authenticatable audit trail is automatically included, thanks to the company's patented Registered Email™ technology," said Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost.

RPost has invested heavily in its e-signature capabilities over the past year, continuously innovating within its web-based (software-as-a-service or SaaS) e-signature product called RSign. While e-signature options are already included in RPost's RMail product, the updated RSign product is specifically designed with power users and business automation in mind.

Among RSign's feature set are the abilities to create and reuse templates, pre-fill forms, set rules and dependencies, and automate entire work flows. These and other convenience features make it easy to repeat similar transactions in the future by saving signer roles, reminder options, documents, form field placements, and other work flow settings into a single "template."

Market Guide for Electronic Signature can be viewed by Gartner's advisory clients or purchased here.

About RPost

The global leader in secure and certified electronic communications, RPost has helped businesses enhance their security, compliance, and productivity for more than a decade. RPost is the creator of the patented Registered Email™ technology, which provides email senders with Legal Proof® evidence of delivery, time of delivery, and exact message content in the form of a Registered Receipt™ email record. Since inventing Registered Email technology in 2000, RPost has successfully commercialized four software platforms -- RMail, RSign, RForms, and RPostal -- used by more than 25 million people throughout the world.