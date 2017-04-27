RPost's RMail Gains Momentum in Legal Sector as Cyber Threat Grows

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - RPost is gaining momentum in the legal services sector by meeting the needs of attorneys and other legal professionals who are eager to protect client communications. The threat of cyberattacks, cyberfraud, and identity theft have never been higher. Lawyers are hearing more client requests for encrypted email communications. In some cases, clients are demanding it. Integrated into Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, and Zola Suite, RMail enables legal professionals to send secure, encrypted email with certified proof of delivery, time of delivery, and exact message content.

RPost's recent customer survey results support the trend that attorneys are seeking secure email communication services. About 80% of all surveyed lawyers are using RMail for sending Registered Email™ messages and about 50% are using RMail email encryption.

"RMail is a wonderful innovation. As a lawyer, I practice before a Federal agency and the documents I file with the agency must be delivered by a service that provides timed receipts. Until RMail came along, I was using FedEx to send these documents in hard copy. The agency accepts RMail and uses it itself to issue documents," remarked Richard Siegel, attorney and RPost customer. "RMail means I do not need as much lead time before the deadline for filing because I can send the document via email instead of spending the time preparing and sending a hard copy. It is also much less expensive. Thank you, RMail!"

Last month, Zola Media announced that it is integrating RMail® services into Zola Suite, its cloud-based legal practice management application. The combination of Zola Suite and RMail redefines "legal email" for lawyers, as every message sent with RMail returns a Registered Receipt™ email record containing court-admissible evidence of delivery, time of delivery, and exact message content. Zola Suite is the only practice management application that offers integrated email encryption.

"Zola Suite's RPost integration truly brings next generation capabilities to Zola's email client," said Fred Cohen, CEO and Chief Architect of Zola Suite. "With the click of a button, attorneys can now send encrypted emails without leaving Zola Suite and access court-admissible proof of email content delivered, time-stamped and recorded automatically associated with its client matter…"

RPost has also teamed up with Microsoft and LawToolBox to offer Cloud Suite for the Modern Lawyer to legal practices across the country. Cloud Suite for the Modern Lawyer is a product bundle that includes RMail, LawToolBox365, a cloud based legal calendaring and docketing add-on for Outlook, and Microsoft Office 365. Microsoft identified RMail as a critical service for legal compliance and productivity.

"Attorneys rely on RMail to send their most critical email -- email that has true consequence if a recipient is to deny receipt, dispute content, or inadvertently expose its confidential matter," adds RPost CEO Zafar Khan. "RMail services offer ease-of-use for both attorneys and their clients."

The Florida Bar, The Chicago Bar Association, and other leading bar associations have recommended their members use RPost's RMail service for time-dependent, critical, or sensitive/private email content. The American Bar Association Model Rules 1.1 requires technological competence by attorneys including an understanding of data security. RMail offers an easy-to-use solution that can provide data security for email messages in transit and at rest.

About RPost

The global leader in secure and certified electronic communications, RPost has helped businesses enhance their security, compliance, and productivity for more than a decade. RPost is the creator of the patented Registered Email™ technology, which provides email senders with Legal Proof® evidence of delivery, time of delivery, and exact message content in the form of a Registered Receipt™ email record. Since inventing Registered Email technology in 2000, RPost has successfully commercialized four software platforms -- RMail, RSign, RForms, and RPostal -- used by more than 25 million people throughout the world for email tracking, certified e-delivery proof, email encryption, e-signatures, and more.