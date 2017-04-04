Rsam Announces International Expansion Following Record FY 2016 & Q1 2017

Adding Value-Added Reseller Partners in Europe, Africa, the Middle East

SECAUSUS, NJ--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Rsam, an enterprise software provider for risk and compliance solutions, today announced expansion into Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The announcement follows a record year for company. In 2016 Rsam achieved a 17% increase in average deal size and grew subscription revenue by 91% YoY. During Q1 2017, the company achieved its highest software bookings to-date. The company is formalizing relationships with strategic value-added resellers worldwide to provide its solutions in targeted regions.

"The timing is right for Rsam to expand internationally based on the convergence of multiple factors," said Vivek Shivananda, CEO of Rsam. "Organizations need to understand their risk posture more than ever as concerns grow about cybersecurity, the connected global economy implications stemming from Brexit, and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is impacting the European continent."

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global outlook for spending cybersecurity products and services will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively from 2017 to 2021. In addition, analyst firm IDC said that spending on cybersecurity tools and services is led by the US followed by Western Europe and Asia/Pacific. They anticipate spending to increase in the Middle East and Africa.

"There is no doubt that risk and compliance is a global priority. In fact, the SANS Institute reported that 80% of respondents consider regulatory compliance the most effective means to justify funding their security programs. Rsam wants to empower its channel partners to help organizations make better decisions using an adaptable risk and compliance platform capable of sharing information across the global enterprise," added Shivananda.

About Rsam

Rsam is the fastest time-to-value and most flexible GRC, Vendor Risk Management and Security Operations, Analytics & Reporting (SOAR) platform provider. Our enterprise software platform uses a relational architecture and captures data in a single, centralized repository. Unlike other systems, we don't hard-wire dependencies based on requirements that may be outdated before implementation even begins. Instead, the Rsam platform is built to adapt and put the user in control. Gone are the days of endlessly retrofitting a solution or failing to get it off the ground. With Rsam, you can have a baseline up and running in 30 days and iterate from there. Learn more at www.Rsam.com.