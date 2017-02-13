Rsam CEO Vivek Shivananda is a Featured Panelist at AGC Partners 13th Annual Growth Conference in San Francisco

Panel Session Titled: "Security Automation"

SECAUCUS, NJ--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Rsam, a leader in cyber security risk and compliance, today announced that the company's co-founder and CEO, Vivek Shivananda, joins a high-caliber panel of experts to discuss Security Automation & Orchestration today at 3:30pm ET during the AGC Partners 13th Annual West Coast Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference in San Francisco. The conference draws over 1,600 attendees from the global hi-tech industry.

The panel will discuss how organizations can transform their security operations by creating an orchestration platform for systems, tools and processes. Security orchestration is a way of connecting disparate systems and applying automation as needed to connect tools and people. Automation reduces human-error, relieves the pressure of manual and mundane tasks, and enables staff to focus on activities that will lower risk. A recent report by Research and Markets estimates the security orchestration will grow from USD 826.1 million in 2016 to USD 1,682.4 million by 2021, at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

Joining Mr. Shivananda on the panel are: Oliver Friedrich, Phantom Cyber; Grady Summers, FireEye; Slavid Markovich, Demisto: Scott Chasin, ProtectWise; and moderator, Eric Davis from AGC Partners.

"I talk to security leaders every day who want to know how security orchestration can help them make better decisions in a rapidly changing environment, " said Mr. Shivananda. "They know in order to meet growing threats they have to automate tasks, connect information sources and enable people with access to actionable information in real-time. We've recently held a number of events across the country focusing on how Rsam's Security Incident Response Platform can help them orchestrate security operations through automation of events and incident workflows plus relating incidents to control failures and risk management."

The AGC Conference precedes the official start of the RSA Conference, the largest cyber security industry event in the world.

About Rsam

Rsam is the fastest time-to-value and most flexible GRC, Vendor Risk Management and Security Operations, Analytics & Reporting (SOAR) platform provider. Our enterprise software platform uses a relational architecture and captures data in a single, centralized repository. Unlike other systems, we don't hard-wire dependencies based on requirements that may be outdated before implementation even begins. Instead, the Rsam platform is built to adapt and put the user in control. Gone are the days of endlessly retrofitting a solution or failing to get it off the ground. With Rsam, you can have a baseline up and running in 30 days and iterate from there. Learn more at www.Rsam.com.