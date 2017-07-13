Rsam Named a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions

SECAUCUS, NJ--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Rsam, an industry-leading provider of integrated risk management software solutions, announced today it is named a Leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions, a report by Gartner analysts Khushbu Pratap and Jeffrey Wheatman and Matthew T. Stamper.

According to the report, "The ITRM market has seen increased demand due to cybersecurity initiatives and board risk oversight. Security and risk management leaders must navigate a complex landscape of deployment and pricing models, as well as ITRM buyers' process maturity needs. Ten providers of IT Risk Management platforms were evaluated for this Magic Quadrant based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute."

"Rsam is thrilled to be named as a leader in the 2017 Gartner IT Risk Management Solutions Magic Quadrant," said Vivek Shivananda, CEO of Rsam. "The importance of integrated risk management is intensifying as the scope, scrutiny and shared risk associated with these activities is accelerating. Organizations need a platform to efficiently manage constant change," Shivananda continued. "Our customers have identified mission-critical attributes like flexible workflow, a simplified user experience, an integrated reference architecture and actionable data. Rsam provides customers with these capabilities and more to enable them significantly improve risk management."

Rsam helps organizations automate and streamline GRC processes through a flexible software architecture. Changes to the platform don't require recoding or redesign by Rsam. Most users can make modifications on their own, significantly reducing time and costs. This nimble approach to GRC helps enterprises meet internal and external requirements with greater ease.

Source reference: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions, Khushbu Pratap | Jeffrey Wheatman | Matthew T. Stamper, 29 June 2017.

