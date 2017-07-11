Rsam Named a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management

SECAUCUS, NJ--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Rsam, a leading provider of risk and compliance software, announced today that the company was named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner IT Vendor Risk Management Magic Quadrant -- a report authored by analysts Christopher Ambrose and Luke Ellery.

The report states that, "By 2020, 75% of Fortune Global 500 companies will treat vendor risk management as a board-level initiative to mitigate brand and reputation risk." Gartner's Magic Quadrant helps sourcing and vendor management leaders evaluate this growing market.

"Vendor Risk Management concerns are driving business decisions like never before, is said Vivek Shivananda, CEO of Rsam. "This past year, Rsam has conducted a dozen events around the country about this topic and one common theme has emerged: Organizations want a practical approach to quickly address this growing issue because they understand how much is on the line," Shivananda continued. "Rsam has helped enterprises turn the tide by implementing a vendor risk solution in as few as 30 days with the ability to modify requirements over time without redesigning the platform."

Rsam helps enterprises automate their processes to enable faster compliance with regulations and greater visibility into their risk posture. Additionally, they gain a flexible infrastructure for continuous risk monitoring and management.

Source reference: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management, Christopher Ambrose, Luke Ellery, 29 June 2017

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

