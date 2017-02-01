The RSC encourages the Government of Canada to mitigate the immediate impact of the ban on the refugees and the foreign nationals

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) -

The recent decision by the United States to bar entry to the United States by refugees and by nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, as stated in the U.S. Presidential Executive Order "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" is a deeply troubling development that will have a profound impact on Canada and the rest of the world.

The Royal Society of Canada anticipates that this decision will limit, in unreasonable ways, the flow of scholars and students across national boundaries, and create uncertainty and hardship for many. It runs counter to the efforts of the RSC and other National Academies to support the open communication of ideas between peoples, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or nationality. The research of our own scholars-scientists has shown that diversity in its many forms is key to social strength and resiliency.

The RSC is appreciative of Prime Minister Trudeau's statement that Canadians will continue to welcome those "fleeing persecution, terror and war…regardless of your faith". We encourage the Government of Canada to do all in its power to mitigate the immediate impact of the ban on the refugees and the foreign nationals affected, and urge the United States to rescind this ill- conceived Executive Order as soon as possible.

The Royal Society of Canada was established under an act of Parliament in 1883. As Canada's National Academy, it is the senior collegium of distinguished scholars, artists and scientists in Canada

Maryse Lassonde, O.C., C.Q., FRSC, FCAHS President of the Royal Society of Canada Pekka Sinervo, FRSC Chair of the Committee on Interventions in the Public Interest

Twitter: @RSCTheAcademies