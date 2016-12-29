RTDNA Canada: 2016 Accomplishments & The Year Ahead

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 29, 2016) - As 2016 draws to a close, it's time to reflect on what has been a busy and productive year at RTDNA Canada. The association introduced an updated and overhauled Code of Journalistic Ethics, which more accurately reflects the current state of our industry. The new code has been adopted by the CBSC and it continues to provide the overall framework and reference point for the adjudication of complaints and alleged violations within the broadcast industry.

In the spring, RTDNA Canada appeared before the House of Commons Heritage Committee, which is reviewing the media and local communities. The submission was received very favourably and we will continue to remain a strong voice for the protection of local news and Canadian journalism. The association was commended for its Code of Journalistic Ethics and the work it has done promoting journalistic integrity in news.

The association produced four regional awards dinners; a national conference and awards gala, which recognised dozens of outstanding entries from coast to coast to coast. The standard of the entries was remarkable and it remains a true testament to the quality of storytelling and journalism emanating from RTDNA members. Lifetime Achievement and the President's award were also presented to an outstanding Class of 2016.

There are still a few days left to nominate someone for a Lifetime Achievement Award, the deadline is December 31, 2016. Apply here.

The deadline for the regional and network awards in January 31, 2017 and this year we are pleased to announce an expansion of the awards program. The changes recognise the growing importance of digital; more network categories and the addition of live network sports programming. More information about the awards can be found here.

The RTDNA board is currently reviewing and updating the association's by-laws and membership categories and we will have more on this to share in the new year.

Plans are well underway for the 2017 National Conference, which will be held in Toronto on May 26-7. The theme of the conference is "Connecting Audiences in the Age of Mistrust" and it is guaranteed to be a dynamic, thought-provoking and solutions-based gathering.

Your continued support of RTDNA Canada through your membership renew here; attendance of regional and national events as well as submitting award entries are all crucial components of the sustainability and growth of the association. I urge you to become active and involved in the RTDNA.

2017 will present many challenges both at home and internationally as journalists and the craft itself continue to come under increasing pressure both economically as well as politically.

RTDNA Canada will remain steadfast in its commitment to being a strong voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas.

On behalf of the Board and Executive of RTDNA Canada, I would like to wish you and your family a very fulfilling 2017.

Ian Koenigsfest, President

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.