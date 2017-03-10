RTDNA Canada Announces Atlantic Region Award Finalists

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Atlantic Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism," says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA's prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them."

Atlantic Regional winners will be announced at the regional meeting on April 8 in Halifax, NS. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-atlantic-regional-meeting/.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2017 RTDNA Awards - ATLANTIC Region Finalists:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CBC Nova Scotia, School board deals with racially charged incidents

CBC Prince Edward Island, Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador, First Little Person in History

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CBC Prince Edward Island, School evacuations

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia, CBC.CA/NS, CBC Nova Scotia Facebook

CHSJ News/Country 94, New Brunswick Businessman Dennis Oland Granted Bail

Country 94/CHSJ News, New Trial Ordered For New Brunswick Businessman Dennis Oland

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CBC Nova Scotia, Norwegian-Canadian War Hero

CBC Prince Edward Island, Hillsborough Hospital suicides

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC Prince Edward Island, CBC Public Forum on Electoral Reform

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award - In-depth/Investigative

CBC NB, Special Deals

CBC Nova Scotia, CBC Investigates: Municipal Expenses

CTV Atlantic, A Grandmother's Search for Justice, Child's Death Reveals Flawed Investigation

Radio

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

989XFM, 8 a.m. News-July 28, 2016

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

The NEWS 957 Morning News

VOCM 1PM News

91.9 The Bend

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CBC Prince Edward Island, School evacuations

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia - Atlantic Voice, A Journey to Jamaica

CBC Radio Newfoundland and Labrador, We were once; We are still here now.

NEWS 957, Fade to Black

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

NEWS 957, Hometown Hockey

Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program

CBC New Brunswick, Information Morning Fredericton, 42422

CBC Nova Scotia, Information Morning, Mainland Nova Scotia

Country 94/CHSJ News, Pulse NB

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CTV Atlantic, Being Muslim, New Home, New Challenges

Global Halifax, Black Battalion Stamp

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

CBC New Brunswick, CBC News: New Brunswick

CBC Prince Edward Island, CBC News Compass

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador, Here & Now, CBC NL

CTV Atlantic, The Maritimes Back Fort Mac, Our Families Too

Global Halifax, Global News at 6 - December 5, 2016

NTV, Evening Newshour

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador, Bay de Verde Fish Plant Fire, Here & Now, CBC NL

NTV, Bay de Verde, Fish Plant Fire

NTV, Muskrat Falls, Protest

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic, Losing It, One Woman's Weight Loss Journey

Global New Brunswick, Senior Dog Walker

NTV, Homecoming

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic, Make Over Magic, A Fresh Start

NTV, No Place, Like Home

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC NL, Beaumont Hamel 100

Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video

Global Halifax, Halifax Cat Colonies

Global Halifax, Lindsay Hilton, Crossfit Athlete

NTV, Homecoming

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CTV Atlantic, Red Tape, Family Fights for Lost Boy

Global Halifax, Cape Breton Flood

Global Halifax, NS Teachers Contract Dispute

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

CTV Atlantic, Freedom's Not Just Another Word, Reflections on the Sacrifice of Those Who Served

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic, Maritime Referees, A Closer Look at the Men in Stripes

NTV, Great Scott: Hockey's Unlikely Hero

Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program

CTV Atlantic, We Remember, Of Service and Sacrifice

