RTDNA Canada Announces BC Region Award Finalists

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the British Columbia Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism," says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA's prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them."

BC Regional winners will be announced at the regional meeting on April 22 in Vancouver, BC. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-bc-regional-meeting/.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2017 RTDNA Awards - BC Region Finalists:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CBC Vancouver, Tensions linger for Hong Kong immigrants 2 decades after immigration

CBC Vancouver, Traditional First Nations culture may help reduce teen suicides

Global News, Haida Gwaii's Totem Poles, Global BC Online

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CTV Vancouver Island, On-duty Mountie killed in Langford crash

Global News, Snow Chaos, Global BC Online

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Vancouver, Every parking ticket issued in Vancouver last year

CKNW, Demovictions - No Vacancy

CTV Vancouver, Where The Kids Aren't: Schools On The Verge of Closure

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, Abbotsford School Stabbing

NEWS 1130, NEWS1130.COM

UBC School of Journalism, All My Intimate Relations, Stories of Indigenous Sexuality

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops, CFJC Today

CTV Vancouver Island, vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver, Finding Refuge Revisited

CBC Vancouver, Immigration Crackdown

Global News, Fentanyl Crisis in B.C., Global BC Online

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

CBC Vancouver, Big Oil vs Big Whale: will pipeline trump orca

CBC Vancouver, Clark takes big risk with foreign buyers tax

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver, Royal Visit

Global News, Royal Tour 2016, Global BC Online

Global Okanagan, Royal Visit

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, Athletes of the Week: Sarah and Amy Potomak

Global News, B.C. Wrestler's Legendary Career, Global BC Online

Global News, Is Vancouver ready for a professional women's hockey team?

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award - In-depth/Investigative

CBC Vancouver, The Frontline of Fentanyl

CKNW, Surrey, What's at Stake?

CTV Vancouver, Sex for Rent

CTV Vancouver, Shadow Flipping, BC Real Estate Investigation

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CBC Vancouver, Adult swim lessons: Immigrants take the plunge, The Early Edition, CBC Radio One

CBC Vancouver, Finding Refuge

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

CBC Kamloops, Fatal float plane crash, CBC Radio One

CKBZ Kamloops, B-100 Noon News

CKRW The RUSH, 7am RUSH News September 28, 2016, Yukon Royal Visit

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 AM, Victoria @ Noon

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, CBC Radio News: November 29, 2016, Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

CKNW, VSB Firing

NEWS 1130, Windstorm, 42439

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CBC Vancouver, CBC Radio News, Canadian Tire Stabbing (Nov 10)

CKNW, Snow Storms

NEWS 1130, Langley Condo Fire

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson, Expedition to Earth, Daybreak South, CBC Radio One

CBC Victoria, Freighter Christmas, On the Island, CBC Radio One

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

CBC Radio One, Facing Fentanyl: A young addict and his mom

CBC Vancouver, DIY Funerals: Rite at Home, CBC Radio One

NEWS 1130, Stanley Cup Riot 5th Anniversary Series, Sonia Aslam

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson, The Krazy Canadian, Daybreak South, CBC Radio One

CBC Victoria, A Loss of Innocence, All Points West, CBC Radio One

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, Wired and Tired: Sleep and the Senior's Brain, The Early Edition, CBC Radio One

CKNW, Demovictions - No Vacancy

CKNW, On The Front Lines at St. Paul's Hospital

Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound

CBC Vancouver, Fault Lines: 24 hours after

CBC Vancouver, Return to Expo, The Early Edition, CBC Radio One

NEWS 1130, Stanley Cup Riot Anniversary, Sonia Aslam

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary, Pipeline Persuasion

CBC Vancouver, Food Banks, Poverty and Policy: a Public Forum, CBC Radio One

C-FAX 1070, The Royal Visit

CKNW, America Votes

Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program

CBC Prince George and CBC Prince Rupert, Daybreak North - Avalanche Coverage

CBC Vancouver, On the Coast - Snow Day 2016, CBC Radio One

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver, Fault Lines

NEWS 1130, Burns Bog Fire

NEWS 1130, Ice Bombs, 42705

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

CBC Vancouver, Is B.C.'s booming craft beer industry fuelling addiction?

NEWS 1130, A Minute with Bill Good

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops, Pickleball Comes to Kamloops, Daybreak Kamloops, CBC Radio One

CBC Kamloops, Womens World Hockey Comes to Kamloops, Daybreak Kamloops, CBC Radio One

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, Field of Dreams: Uganda's improbable journey to the Softball World Championships

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CTV Vancouver, Thunderbirds Visit Taiwan

Global News, Autism Employment, Global BC

Global News, Haida People, Global BC

Global Okanagan, Okanagan Nation fish dispute

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

CFJC TV, A Reunion 38 Years in the Making, 42691

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

CHEK, CHEK News at 5

CTV Vancouver Island, CTV News at Six

Global Okanagan, Global Okanagan, News @ 5

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, CBC News Vancouver at 6 - Nov 2, Abbotsford Stabbing Vigil

CTV Vancouver, CTV News At 6

Global News, Snow Mayhem, Global BC Monday December 5, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CHEK, Union Bay Missing Boy

CTV Vancouver, Snowstorm

Global News, Deadly Windstorm, Global BC

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK News, Dad's Dying Wish

CTV Vancouver Island, Bus Boy

Global Okanagan, Warrior's Biggest Fan

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, Forever Young, CBC Vancouver News at 6

CBC Vancouver, Homeless Lotto Winner, CBC Vancouver News at 6

CTV Vancouver, Boudoir Photography, An Intimate Path To Self-Esteem

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CKPG, I Hear Vinyl's Back

CTV Vancouver Island, Unusual Hobbies

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero, CBC News: Vancouver at 6

Global News, Daycare: From Crisis to Chaos, Global BC

Global News, Inside Gangs, Global BC

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CTV Vancouver, The Royal Visit

Global News, Christmas Wish Breakfast, Global BC

Global News, Royal Arrival, Global BC

Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video

CBC Vancouver, Horsepowered, CBC Vancouver News at 6

CTV Vancouver Island, Agility Dog

CTV Vancouver, Secret Bowling Alley

Global News, Saxophonist in the Woods, Global BC

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CTV Vancouver Island, Tent City

CTV Vancouver, Fentanyl Epidemic

Global News, Missing Plane Found, Global BC

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK, Haley's Story

CHEK, Liam Runs

CTV Vancouver Island, Paul the Handyman

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver, Life On The Line, The Nolan Bellerose Story

Global News, Forgotten Fighter, Global BC

Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program

CBC Vancouver, Our Vancouver

Global News, In Conversation with the Prime Minister, Global BC

Global News, Leadership Series: Santa Ono, Global BC

