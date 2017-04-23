RTDNA Canada announces BC region award winners

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 23, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the British Columbia Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions," said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!"
2017 RTDNA Awards - BC Region Winners:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC Vancouver: Traditional First Nations Culture May Help Reduce Teen Suicides
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- CTV Vancouver Island: On-Duty Mountie Killed in Langford Crash
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Vancouver: Every Parking Ticket Issued in Vancouver Last Year
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops: CFJC Today
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- Global News: Fentanyl Crisis in B.C., Global BC Online
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Vancouver: Big Oil vs. Big Whale: Will Pipeline Trump Orca?
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver: Royal Visit
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- Global News: B.C. Wrestler's Legendary Career, Global BC Online
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award - In-Depth or Investigative
- CBC Vancouver: The Frontline of Fentanyl
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC Vancouver: Finding Refuge
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CKBZ Kamloops: B-100 Noon News
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- C-FAX 1070 AM: Victoria @ Noon
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver: CBC Radio News: Kinder Morgan Pipeline Expansion, Nov. 29, 2016
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- CBC Vancouver: CBC Radio News: Canadian Tire Stabbing, Nov. 10, 2016
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: Expedition to Earth
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Radio One: Facing Fentanyl: A Young Addict and His Mom
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: The Krazy Canadian
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)
- CKNW: On The Front Lines at St. Paul's Hospital
Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines: 24 Hours After
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary: Pipeline Persuasion
Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program
- CBC Prince George and CBC Prince Rupert: Daybreak North: Avalanche Coverage
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- NEWS 1130: A Minute with Bill Good
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops: Daybreak: Women's World Hockey Comes to Kamloops
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver: Field of Dreams: Uganda's Improbable Journey to the Softball World Championships
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- Global News: Haida People, Global BC
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CFJC TV: A Reunion 38 Years in the Making, November 17, 2016
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island: CTV News at Six
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)
- Global News BC: Snow Mayhem, Monday, December 5, 2016
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island: Bus Boy
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver News at 6: Forever Young
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CKPG: I Hear Vinyl's Back
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC News: Vancouver at 6: A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- CTV Vancouver: The Royal Visit
Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video
- CTV Vancouver: Secret Bowling Alley
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CTV Vancouver: Fentanyl Epidemic
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver: Life On The Line: The Nolan Bellerose Story
Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program
- Global News BC: In Conversation with the Prime Minister
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
