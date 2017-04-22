RTDNA Canada announces Central region award winners

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 22, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions" said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!"
2017 RTDNA Awards - CENTRAL Region Winners:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC Montreal: Real Talk on Race
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- CBC Toronto: Rob Ford's Death Coverage
Data Storytelling Award
- CTV News Ottawa: Fort McMurray Fire Spread Comparison Graphic
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal: CBC Web: Engaging our Audience Digitally
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CBC Hamilton: Tim Bosma Murder Trial Coverage
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Montreal: Editorial Value: Politics, Sports and Indigenous Affairs
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- CBC Toronto Pride Facebook Live
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal: Montrealer's Collection is a Snapshot of Baseball History
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award - In-Depth or Investigative
- CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC Quebec City: Facing justice: Canada's Treatment of Indigenous Offenders
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor: Windsor Morning: Tornadoes Land
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)
- 1310NEWS: The 1310 Morning News
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- 680 NEWS: Stakeout, Shootout, and a Stabbing
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay: A Promise Kept
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)
- NEWSTALK1010: City Hall Lunacy: James Moore
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec City: Unique Home Care Program for Mentally Ill Patients
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal: Two Veterans, Decades Apart
Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Toronto: Metro Morning: "Letters to Mohammed"
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- 570News Kitchener: Live Remembrance Day Broadcast
Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program
- CBC Quebec City: Six Quebecers Killed in Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CBC Sudbury: The Fight to Save Local Schools
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- NEWSTALK1010: Pulse Nightclub Aftermath: Jim Richards
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay: Drunkinental Cup
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal: Andie's All Stars: Fiona Robinson
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- City: Transgender Surgery
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener: Bosma Verdict
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto: CTV News at Six
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- CTV News Ottawa: Sinkhole Swallows Rideau Street
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener: Calendar Girls
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa: Making An Impression: 13-Year-Old Evan Sharma is Being Called "The Next Picasso"
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Windsor: Windsor Essex EMS Ride Along
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video
- CTV News Toronto: In an Officer's Shoes
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CBC Montreal: Controversial Dog Regulations Hit Montreal After Woman's Death
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- Global Toronto: God Has Left Twitter
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener: On The Roster: Blind Curlers
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa: Joe Sandulo in the Battle of his Life
Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program
- Global Television: Focus Ontario: Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes
ABOUT RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
