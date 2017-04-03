RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism with the finalists for the Network Awards.

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism," says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA's prestigious Network awards; our industry is stronger because of them."

Network winners will be announced at the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala in Toronto on May 27. To see more information, and to register, visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/general-information-2017-national-conference/.

2017 RTDNA Awards - Network Finalists

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CBC News Investigates: Behind the Headlines: Syrian Refugees

CBC News: Missing & Murdered: Who Killed Alberta Williams?

Global News: Experiments on Canada's Indigenous Populations

Data Storytelling Award

CBC News: Presidential Poll Tracker

CBC News Manitoba: Transport Canada List of 500 'Highest Risk' Railway Crossings Not Widely Shared

Digital Media Award

CBC News: Saving Sid

CBC News: Unresolved: Case Closed or Murder?

CBC The Highway of Tears: A Virtual Reality Documentary

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC News: America Votes 2016: Election Night

Global News: America Votes: U.S. Presidential Election Night

Global News: Tragically Hip's Final Concert

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CBC News: America Votes: The Road to Election Night

CBC News: Surveillance in Canada: Past, Present and Future

Global News: Fort McMurray Fires

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

CBC News: Opinion: Robyn Urback

Global News: What if the Fighting in Aleppo was Happening in Toronto?

Sports Live Special Events Award

CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award - In-depth or Investigative

CBC News: Doctors Without Boundaries

CBC News: Kept in the Dark - The Kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall

CBC News: The National: Dirty Work

Global News: Ontario Hydro Crisis

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CBC Music: q: Mohawk Girls Brings Indigenous Female Perspectives to TV

CBC News: Dating with Autism

CBC Radio: Ideas From the Trenches: Undoing Linguicide

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast

CBC News: The World at Six: Donald Trump Wins

CBC News: The World This Weekend: Castro Dies

NEWSTALK1010: US Election Night - David Mckee

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CBC News: The World at Six: Brussels Bombing

CBC News: The World this Hour: Fort McMurray Fire

CBC News: World Report: Brexit Edition

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature

The Canadian Press: Inmate 111211 Florida v. Russell Davies

CBC News: Nepal Kids

CBC News: RNC Diversity

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature

Accessible Media Inc.: Two Steps Forward: Indigenous and Disabled in Saskatchewan

CBC News: The World at Six: Notes of a Lawsuit

CBC Radio and Audio Original Podcast: Someone Knows Something: Season 2, Ep. 4 - Intimation

CBC Radio: The Sunday Edition: Manjusha Meets her Match

Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound

CBC Music: q: A Musical Tour Through the Life of Thomas Dolby

CBC News: The World at Six: Battleground Florida

CBC Radio: Canoe Carving

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC Calgary: Alberta@Noon - National Special: Fleeing the Fort McMurray Fire

CBC News: America Votes

CBC Music: q: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program

630CHED and NewsTalk 770: Fort McMurray: The First 24 Hours

Accessible Media Inc.: Contact: Alzheimer's: The Tsunami to Come

NEWSTALK1010: Suffering in Silence

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

630CHED and NewsTalk 770: Fort McMurray Wildfire Continuing Coverage

CBC Radio: The Current's Public Forums on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

CBC News: CBC at Standing Rock

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

CBC Radio: The 180: An In-flight Arabic Announcement

CBC Radio: Out in the Open: The Invisibility of Late-term Pregnancy Loss

CBC Radio: The Sunday Edition: Michael Enright's Essays

Sports Feature Reporting Award

CBC Radio: Jurassic Park: The Toronto Raptors' Secret Weapon

CBC Sports: 10-Thousand Hours: the Patience, Pain and Pride it Takes to be an Olympian

Sports Live Special Events Award

CBC Sports: Olympic Games Report

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

CTV News: Autism - What Happens Now?

CTV W5: After Ebola

CTV W5: The Forgotten

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast

CBC News: The National: June 10th, 2016

CTV News: CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Global National Newscast: September 8, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

CBC News: The National: Earthquake Aftermath

CTV News Channel: Orlando Shooting

Global National: Fort McMurray on Fire

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature

CBC News: The National: Failure to Protect

CBC News: The National: Fire's Choice

CTV News: 100th Anniversary of Beaumont-Hamel

CTV News: Trump Tower

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature

CBC News: The National: Notes of a Lawsuit

CTV W5: Canada's Commandos

CTV W5: In their Footsteps

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

CBC News: America Votes

CBC News Special: Face to Face with the Prime Minister

CTV News: Remembrance Day 2016

Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video

CBC News: The National: Deeper Wounds

CBC News: The National: Ethiopia - The Lion of Africa

CTV W5: Canada's Commandos

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

CBC Edmonton: In the Face of the Fire - Briar Stewart

CBC News: The National: The Fentanyl Crisis

Global National: "The Beast" in Fort McMurray

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

CBC News: The National: Art of War

CTV News: Sour Note

Global National: Top YouTube Fort McMurray Reflection

Sports Feature Reporting Award

CBC News: The National: Michelle Stilwell Profile

Sportsnet: PLAY BALL! Mackenzie Siddall

TSN: Dear Momma

Sports Live Special Events Award

CBC TV Sports: Rio 2016 Olympic Games on CBC

TSN: 2016 IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game

TSN: 2016 Grey Cup

Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program

CBC News Network: The Investigators with Diana Swain: Journalism's 'Existential Crisis' & Inside Syria

CTV W5: Episode 50-15: Lifetime Penalty / The Ringmaster

CTV W5: Episode 51-02: Energy Trap / Swatting

