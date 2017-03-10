RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism," says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA's prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them."
Prairie Regional winners will be announced at the regional meeting on April 29 in Calgary, AB. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-prairies-regional-meeting/.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2017 RTDNA Awards - Prairie Region Finalists:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC Edmonton, The Man No Country Wants
- CBC Yellowknife, Kitikmeot women revive traditional Inuit tattoos
- Global Calgary, Birth Gender Bathroom Controversy
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- CBC North, Hunter Tootoo apologizes for 'consensual but inappropriate relationship'
- Global Calgary, de Grood NCR Verdict
- Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC News Manitoba, Thousands of Winnipeg properties don't meet new national rail-line setback recommendations
- CBC Yellowknife, Is Yellowknife ready to reckon with its toxic legacy?
- Global Regina, Gun Crimes in Regina
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton, Battling the Beast, The Untold Story of the Fight to Save Fort McMurray
- CTV Calgary, Calgary.ctvnews.ca
- Global Edmonton, Family Matters
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North, CBC North Digital Media
- CBC Saskatchewan, SK Votes 2016: Brad Wall wins 3rd majority in Saskatchewan
- Global Saskatoon, globalnews.ca/saskatoon
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CBC Whitehorse, Yukon Election 2016
- Global Calgary, Remembering the Brentwood 5
- Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Edmonton, 'Travis Vader, where are the bodies of my parents?'
- CBC Edmonton, Alison Redford: A Portrait of Defeat
- CTV Calgary, Postscript
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- CBC Edmonton, On Trial: Cameras In The Courtroom
- CBC North, Yukon Election 2016
- CBC Whitehorse, Yukon Royal Visit
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton, Perfect Weight: Curling Pioneer Touched By Tribute
- CBC Edmonton, Winter Cycling 101
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North, 2016 Arctic Winter Games
- SteinbachOnline.com, SteinbachOnline Summer Games
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award - In-depth/Investigative
- CBC Calgary, Gallery of Fine Cars, Investigative Series
- CBC Saskatchewan, GTH Land Deal, CBC Investigates
- CTV Calgary, Addiction Canada, Private Rehab Investigation
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC Calgary, Syrian Soccer Sons
- CBC Saskatchewan, The R word - Racism in Saskatchewan, CBC Blue Sky Aug 26, 2016
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM, David Kirton & Gerald Bauman, 650 CKOM's Midday Report
- 980 CJME, CJME Morning News
Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)
- 630 CHED, Newscast On Fire, Randy Kilburn May 3, 2016
- 660NEWS, Wildfire
- CBC Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire: Day Two Dawns
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- 660NEWS, Heartbreak
- CBC Calgary, News Special: The Death of Jim Prentice, Former premier killed in a plane crash
- News Talk 770, Fort McMurray Wildfire, The First Hours
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME, Martel On The Move - Election IQ
- CBC North, Granny Hanky Headbands
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)
- 630 CHED, Metis Welcome, Kirby Bourne Tour
- CBC Calgary, Six Generations of Alberta Women
- CBC Edmonton, "Six Damn Years": Travis Vader's Story
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan, How did Nadine Machiskinic fall 10 storeys, to her death down a hotel laundry chute?
- CBC Whitehorse, Ross River reacts to fatal dog attack on community member
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary, This Old House
- CBC Edmonton, Dental Nightmare: 'Life Will Never Be The Same'
- CBC Edmonton, Flames of Injustice
Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Calgary, Inside Canada's New National Music Centre
- CBC Calgary, 'Old coffin dodgers', The Coyote Flats oral history project
- CBC Edmonton, Waterbeds: From A Flood To A Drip
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- 650 CKOM, 650 CKOM's Day of Caring for Fort McMurray
- CBC Calgary, Live from the Music Mile, The Junos come to Calgary
- News Talk 770, Return To Fort McMurray, The Re-Entry
Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program
- CBC Calgary, The Calgary Eyeopener, April 27, 2016 edition
- CBC Yellowknife, Sisters Reunited
- News Talk 770, Return to Fort McMurray
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- 660NEWS, NCR
- 660NEWS, The Beast
- CBC Edmonton, The Beast
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- 980 CJME, Taylor Field - Saying Farewell
- News Talk 770, Wilting Rose, Danielle Smith with the Rest of the Story
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary, Taekwondo Kid
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity
- CBC News Manitoba, Access Denied
- CTV Calgary, Rural Syrian Refugees
- Global Calgary, Mission Madagascar
- Global Edmonton, Brotherly Love
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CBC North, Northbeat
- CTV Lethbridge, CTV Lethbridge 5 PM News
- Global Lethbridge, Global News at 5: The Stephans Verdict
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CTV Regina, CTV Regina News at Six
- Global Regina, Global Regina - Global News at 6
- Global Saskatoon, La Loche School Shooting, 42391
Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary, Amber Alert Newscast, 42563
- Global Calgary, Amber Alert - The Search for Taliyah
- Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire
Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News
- CTV Calgary, Amber Alert
- CTV News Edmonton, Fort McMurray Fire
- Global Calgary, Amber Alert - The Search for Taliyah
- Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Saskatoon, We Have a Problem
- Global Regina, An Olympic Heart
- Global Regina, Landlocked: Sukanen and his Ship
Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary, Transplant Reunion
- CTV News Edmonton, Mustang
- Global Calgary, Syrian Farmers
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yellowknife, Women in Handgames, "We are all Dene"
- Global Regina, Sheldon Kennedy: A Healing Homecoming
- Global Regina, Wasted
Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba, Goomasoom
- CTV News Edmonton, Mustang Ride
- Global Calgary, Remembering the Brentwood 5
Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events
- CTV Winnipeg, CTV Election 2016
- Global News Winnipeg, Decision Manitoba 2016
- Global Regina, Decision Saskatchewan 2016
Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video
- CTV Calgary, Atlas Mine
- CTV News Edmonton, HIV
- Global Calgary, Rio Badminton
- Global Regina, Harry's Hi-Fi
Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage
- CTV News Edmonton, Fort McMurray Fire
- CTV Winnipeg, Finding Cooper
- Global Calgary, Sara & Taliyah - A Mother and Daughter Tragedy
- Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire
Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary
- Global Edmonton, Life School, Bob Layton Editorial
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North, 2016 Arctic Winter Games
- CTV Regina, Getting in the Game
- CTV Regina, Small Town on the World Stage
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary, Aussie Hockey
- CTV Winnipeg, Picture Perfect
- Global Calgary, The Doug Jarvis Story
Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program
- Global News Winnipeg, Focus Manitoba, Election Preview
- Global Regina, Focus Saskatchewan, March 19
- Global Regina, Focus Saskatchewan, May 14
