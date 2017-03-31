RTDNA Canada Congratulates The Lifetime Achievement Recipients from the Atlantic

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize two outstanding individuals in the Atlantic region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism/news management.

Debbie Cooper, CBC

Debbie Cooper has been a fixture of Newfoundland and Labrador television for more than 27 years. As the backbone of "Here and Now", Debbie has conducted thousands of interviews, including every premier since Brian Peckford. Her broadcasting experience spans more than three decades on radio and television. Debbie's impeccable journalism, connection to the community and dedication to her profession make her worthy of an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jim Haskins, Global News

In a career spanning more than 35 years, Jim Haskins has dedicated his professional life to broadcasting. His multi-faceted experience- from reporting to management- has helped him guide successful news operations and mentor countless broadcasters. Jim strives to get the best of out the people he works with and has garnered respect from the communities he has served. From Ontario, to Manitoba, then Alberta and now the Maritimes, Jim's skilled leadership, diverse experience and stalwart professionalism make him an ideal recipient of an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Please join us to celebrate the best in journalism at the 2017 RTDNA Atlantic Regional Awards. For the 6th consecutive year, the event will be held at the Nova Scotia Community College's Waterfront Campus. Our hosts for the April 8th program will be the CBC's Bob Murphy and Kelly Linehan from CTV Atlantic. The evening gets underway at 6pm. Register today!

Details & Registration http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-atlantic-regional-meeting/

