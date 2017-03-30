RTDNA Canada Regional Meetings & Awards Ceremonies

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Each year the association hosts four regional meetings bringing together individuals in the broadcast and digital news industry to network and celebrate excellence in the field. During these events winners will be announced in a number of different categories including Continuing Coverage, Creative Use of Video, Data Storytelling and many more.

These events are hosted and organized by RTDNA Canada members and are open to members, non-members, students, and anyone interested in learning more about the industry.

Atlantic Regional Meeting

April 8, 2017 / Halifax, NS

The Nova Scotia Community College is once again hosting the Atlantic Regional Meeting and Awards dinner starting with cocktails at 6:00 pm.

Atlantic Meeting Info & Registration http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-atlantic-regional-meeting/

Atlantic Region Award Finalists http://www.rtdnacanada.com/atlantic-finalists-2017/

Central Regional Meeting

April 22, 2017 / Toronto, ON

Fake news and the role of newsrooms in combating the spread of misinformation. These are some of the themes that will be addressed during the professional development sessions that will take place before the awards luncheon at this year's Central Regional Meeting.

Due to popular demand the day will end with a one-on-one with News Directors session that will benefit students and young journalists.

Humber College - North Campus is once again the venue of choice for the meeting which starts at 10:30 am.

Central Meeting Info & Registration: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-central-regional-meeting/

Central Region Award Finalists: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/central-finalists-2017/

BC Regional Meeting

April 22, 2017 / Vancouver, BC

The BC Regional Meeting will take place on Saturday, April 22 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver. The event will kick off with cocktails at 6:00 pm followed by the awards presentation dinner and networking.

BC Meeting Info & Registration: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-bc-regional-meeting/

BC Region Awards Finalists: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/bc-finalists-2017/

Prairies Regional Meeting

April 29, 2017 / Calgary, AB

This year's Prairies Regional meeting begins with educational sessions for young and experienced news media on topics such as getting the information they don't want you to have, to the shifting world of digital space and journalism.

We are also pleased to announce the addition of a new panel presentation for communications professionals on improving your Media Pitch. Separate registration fees apply for the Media Pitch session and include a 60-minute informal mix'n'mingle session right after for further dialogue with news directors.

The day ends with the Awards Gala Dinner at 6:30 pm.

Prairies Meeting Info & Registration: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-prairies-regional-meeting/

Prairies Region Award Finalists: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/prairie-finalists-2017/

Meeting updates will be provided on the websites listed above. To receive alerts via social media follow us on Twitter @RTDNA_Canada and like us on Facebook @RTDNA.CAN.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.