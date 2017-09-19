RTI Announces First Silicon Valley Users Conference for the IIoT

Connext Conference Speakers to Include Executives from Mercedes-Benz, Airbus and Grand Coulee with Presentations on Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Medical Devices and Smart Power

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced its first Silicon Valley Connext Conference, on October 18-19 at RTI's Headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. The event will feature presentations from some of RTI's leading customers discussing how they are using Connext® DDS to solve their connectivity and security challenges. Top presentations on key IIoT markets include:

Autonomous Cars - Solving Technical Challenges on the Way Towards Autonomous Driving: Christoph Schroeder, Director Vehicle Intelligence, Mercedes-Benz

Christoph Schroeder, Director Vehicle Intelligence, Mercedes-Benz Flying Cars - Vahana: Opening up Urban Airways with DDS: Damien Bardon, Avionics Lead for Vahana, Airbus

Damien Bardon, Avionics Lead for Vahana, Airbus Hydropower - DDS Routing Service Implementation for Multiple Domain Topic Isolations and Traffic Shaping: Steven Grover and Nicklas Knudson, Computer Engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hydropower Systems.

Steven Grover and Nicklas Knudson, Computer Engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hydropower Systems. Underwater Drones - Bridging the Gap Between Industrial and Consumer IoT with DDS: Charles Cross, Embedded Systems Engineer, OpenROV

Charles Cross, Embedded Systems Engineer, OpenROV Microgrids - Our Middleware Migration: ZeroMQ to RTI Connext DDS: Aaron Friesen, Software Engineer, Spirae

Aaron Friesen, Software Engineer, Spirae Connected Medical Systems - Implementing the Medical Internet of Things: Tracy Rausch, CEO and Founder, DocBox

"RTI users build the world's most exciting IIoT applications. Surprisingly, the challenges are similar across industries. The best way to learn how to scale, secure or deploy the technology is to hear from those who have been there," said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. "This year, we explore autonomous cars, flying cars, huge power systems, renewable microgrids, smart medicine and robotics. These presentations underline the breadth of the IIoT market and RTI's technology footprint. Importantly, these applications are also approaching or in production, marking the transition from plans to real-world execution. We are thrilled to bring this event to Silicon Valley. It will help hundreds of our users to leverage our experience base and lead the exciting age of smart machines."

This two-day conference is the world's largest gathering of DDS users and experts dedicated to building IIoT systems. In addition to the industry architecture examples, the event will include hands-on workshops, keynotes by RTI executives and interactive demos. Participants will also get an inside look into the latest news about RTI's Connext DDS software and services.

Event Details

What: Silicon Valley Connext Conference 2018

When: October 18-19, 2017

Where: RTI HQ 232 E Java Dr. Sunnyvale, CA 94089

For additional information, and to register for this complimentary event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2eIREei

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking(SM).

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

RTI is hiring aggressively; see www.rti.com/careers.