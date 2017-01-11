RTI and National Instruments Continue to Lead Industrial Internet Consortium's Microgrid Testbed, Now Hosted at the NI Industrial IoT Lab

RTI to Sponsor and Support National Instrument's Industrial IoT Lab Grand Opening in Austin, Texas

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced their support and sponsorship of the new National Instruments (NI) Industrial IoT Lab. NI announced the grand opening of the lab this morning, which is located at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.

RTI and NI continue to develop a strategic, symbiotic relationship in developing solutions for the Industrial Internet. The two companies are currently co-leading the Industrial Internet Consortium's (IIC) Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Microgrid Testbed, which leverages the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard and will now be hosted at the new NI Industrial IoT Lab. The second phase of the Microgrid Testbed is underway with collaborators working to integrate a Time Sensitive Network (TSN) Ethernet-based distributed control system that allows the microgrid to run on 100% renewable energy sources. This integration provides the advanced network infrastructure required to synchronize Direct Current (DC) power sources, like solar arrays, wind power and batteries. This next phase will also include additional partners and capabilities, including weather analytics and cloud computing.

Stan Schneider, chief executive officer (CEO), and Brett Murphy, director of business development, IIoT at RTI, will attend the grand opening of the lab on Jan. 11, which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility.

About NI

Since 1976, NI (www.ni.com) has made it possible for engineers and scientists to solve the world's greatest engineering challenges with powerful platform-based systems that accelerate productivity and drive rapid innovation. Customers from a wide variety of industries -- from healthcare to automotive and from consumer electronics to particle physics -- use NI's integrated hardware and software platform to improve the world we live in.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.